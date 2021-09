The RAC has called on the government to consider reinstating hard shoulders on motorways where they have been scrapped to allow greater traffic flow after a poll found that two thirds of people want to see their return. Allowing cars to drive through the stopping lane of some sections of motorway has been controversial since the creation of smart motorways more than a decade ago, which allow this in an effort to avoid traffic jams. Although National Highways say that smart motorways, or all lane running (ALR) motorways, are at least as safe as traditional motorways, fatal crashes have occurred...

