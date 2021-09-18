CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

The Latest: Abu Dhabi removes test rule for other emirates

By The Associated Press
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AfBsn_0c0ARgZF00
Virus Outbreak India A health worker administers the vaccine for COVID-19 during a special vaccination drive by the municipal corporation at a bus stand in Ahmedabad, India, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki) (Ajit Solanki)

DUBAI — The capital of the United Arab Emirates has ended a policy requiring those coming in from other emirates to have a recent negative coronavirus test.

Abu Dhabi made the announcement Saturday, saying that people from the UAE’s six other emirates could enter the capital from Sunday without getting a test.

For months, oil-rich Abu Dhabi had restricted travel, even as neighboring Dubai rapidly opened itself up to tourists.

Abu Dhabi also has implemented a requirement that people prove their vaccination status to enter some public places — a stricter requirement than the country’s other emirates.

___

MORE ON THE PANDEMIC:

— US panel backs COVID-19 boosters only for seniors, high-risk

— Maskless San Francisco mayor bucks mask order at nightclub

Crisis standards of care guide medical decisions as COVID-19 overwhelms hospitals

— UN using honor system to check vaccinations for big meeting

— See AP coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

HERE’S WHAT ELSE IS HAPPENING:

NEW DELHI — India gave out 25 million doses during a special COVID-19 vaccination drive organized on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The campaign took place Friday as Modi turned 71. The Health Ministry said Saturday the special drive had raised India’s overall vaccinations to more than 790 million.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya called the feat “ a golden chapter … written in the history of the country and the world.”

Only China has administered more. The Chinese government said this week it had given more than 2.16 billion shots and that 1 billion Chinese people were fully vaccinated.

India, a country of nearly 1.4 billion people, has given at least one dose to more than 62% of eligible adults and two doses to about 21%. Health ministry officials say they plan to administer over a billion shots by mid-October.

India has reported more than 33 million coronavirus cases and 444,529 deaths. The country is recording over 30,000 new COVID-19 cases a day.

___

MELBOURNE, Australia — Police used pepper spray to subdue protesters Saturday at an anti-lockdown rally in Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the suburb of Richmond after the location of the protest was changed at the last minute to evade authorities.

There were minor scuffles as well as a violent confrontation involving a handful of protesters. Several protesters were arrested.

Most of the demonstrators defied regulations by failing to wear masks.

Some 2,000 police officers were deployed at road checkpoints and barricades, and on roving patrols, to try to stop the rally going ahead in breach of public health orders.

Melbourne’s 6th lockdown began on Aug. 5. Melbourne is the capital of Victoria state, which on Saturday reported 535 new infections and one COVID-19 death in the latest 24-hour period.

___

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — Military leaders on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson have declared a public health emergency in response to increasing COVID-19 cases in Alaska.

They also encouraged all personnel to avoid places that do not require masks or social distancing, officials said.

U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar said Friday that the declaration will remain in effect for 30 days, but could be shortened or extended based on cases and community transmission of COVID-19.

Hospitalizations and COVID-19 cases across the state have increased as a result of the highly contagious delta variant. Alaska on Friday reported more than 1,200 newly confirmed cases per 100,000 people over the past two weeks.

___

PAGO PAGO, American Samoa — American Samoa reported its first case of coronavirus on Friday.

The U.S. territory’s acting governor and health officials said the islands’ first case of COVID-19 was of a resident who returned to American Samoa from Hawaii this week.

The infected traveler flew in on Monday, the first day of newly resumed commercial flights from Honolulu to Pago Pago. The route had been suspended since March 2020.

Officials say the resident was fully vaccinated and had traveled to Hawaii and the U.S. mainland. They say the traveler tested negative for COVID-19 before boarding the flight back to American Samoa.

American Samoa requires all travelers to be vaccinated and to quarantine.

___

BATON ROUGE, La. — A child is among the latest to die from COVID-19 in Louisiana, state health officials said Friday.

Heath department figures showed the state death toll from the illness grew by 52. One of the victims was a child between the ages of 5 and 11. Fifteen people younger than 18 have died in Louisiana since the pandemic began. And it’s the sixth pediatric death since a fourth surge began this summer.

Coronavirus hospitalizations continued to drop. They fell to 1,367 in Friday’s figures, 64 fewer than the previous day. Hospitalizations are down from a peak of more than 3,000 in August but still well above the pre-surge levels of mid-summer.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
kdal610.com

Abu Dhabi cancels COVID-19 entry testing for UAE travellers

DUBAI (Reuters) – Abu Dhabi will cancel COVID-19 testing requirements to enter the emirate for travellers from the UAE starting on Sunday, the United Arab Emirates’ state news agency WAM said on Saturday. The UAE’s capital had restricted entry into the emirate to those with a negative PCR test. Earlier...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

In new summit, Biden seeks 'free and open' Pacific with Australia, India, Japan

President Joe Biden and the leaders of Australia, India and Japan promised Friday to work together for a stable, open and democratic Indo-Pacific in a veiled dig at China during their first in-person summit together. In Biden's latest effort to cement US leadership in the face of a rising China, the so-called Quad agreed to move ahead on a joint plan to provide Covid-19 vaccines around Asia, launched a new climate initiative and said the four nations would begin holding annual summits. Without any explicit mention of China, the leaders of the four democracies in a joint statement said they were committed to "promoting the free, open,â¯rules-based order, rooted in â¯international law and undaunted by coercion." "We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and overflight, peaceful resolution of disputes, democratic values and territorial integrity of states," they said.
WORLD
Reuters

Major Gulf bourses end mixed, Abu Dhabi falls most

(Reuters) - Major stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday, with the Abu Dhabi index falling the most, as investors remained cautious about global economic recovery and the oil market. U.S. House Democrats are expected to propose raising the corporate tax rate to 26.5% from 21% as part...
MARKETS
rigzone.com

Adnoc Drilling to Raise $750MM From Abu Dhabi IPO

(Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is seeking to raise about $750 million from its drilling unit’s IPO, in what would rank among one of the largest share sales in the United Arab Emirates. Adnoc Drilling set the price for its listing at 2.30 dirhams per share, implying an...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alaska State
State
Louisiana State
State
Hawaii State
ihsmarkit.com

Abu Dhabi, the Netherlands eye carbon capture projects with oil majors

Abu Dhabi's government partnered with an oil major on possible carbon capture infrastructure, as did the Netherlands' state-owned natural gas grid operator in a separate announcement last week. State-owned international oil company Mubadala Petroleum and Italian major Eni on 7 September announced an agreement to jointly look into their carbon...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
cntravellerme.com

The best beach clubs in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi might not have the same number of international outposts flocking to its shores as glitzy neighbour Dubai, but what Abu Dhabi’s beach club scene lacks in big names, it makes up for in spades with a boutique offering of well-positioned hotspots for sun-soaked days. These are the best...
TRAVEL
travelworldnews.com

Etihad Airways Launches Abu Dhabi Time is Now Airfare Sale

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, celebrates Abu Dhabi’s reopening to fully vaccinated travelers with the launch of the Abu Dhabi Time is Now campaign, featuring special fares for American travelers who book now until September 30 for travel up to June 30, 2022. Those traveling from Etihad’s US gateways – New York City, Washington, DC and Chicago – to the Abu Dhabi International Airport (AUH) can enjoy Economy Class rates starting at $816 USD and Business Class rates starting at $4,054 USD.
TRAVEL
simpleflying.com

Last Etihad A350-1000 Leaves Bordeaux Storage For Abu Dhabi

The Etihad Airways Airbus A350-1000 fleet in Abu Dhabi has grown slightly as another of the aircraft left storage in Bordeaux. While it is exciting to see the aircraft travel across the globe to their new home, we likely still have a sizable wait until they eventually enter service. The...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Narendra Modi
Daily Mail

Brazil's fully vaccinated health minister who tested positive for COVID-19 gave protesters the middle finger as he departed UN after meeting with UK PM Boris Johnson

Brazil's Minister of Health, who tested positive for COVID-19 while attending a United Nations conference in New York City, was seen on video giving protesters the middle finger after meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and staying at the same hotel as Joe Biden. Brazilian journalist Raquel Krähenbühl tweeted...
WORLD
Reuters

MIDEAST STOCKS Most Gulf bourses in the red; Abu Dhabi edges up

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Most stock markets in the Gulf ended lower on Tuesday, extending losses from the previous session, amid concerns about contagion from the distress of debt-saddled Chinese developer Evergrande. The Chinese government is expected to step in to prevent any large shocks related to Evergrande, while worries...
STOCKS
Daily Mail

Wuhan scientists planned to release enhanced coronaviruses into bat caves 21 months before start of Covid pandemic outbreak - but US government refused to fund project over fears it would backfire

Scientists in the Chinese city where Covid emerged planned to alter coronaviruses and release them into bat caves 21 months before the pandemic kicked off, leaked documents have revealed. Dr Peter Daszak, president of New York-based EcoHealth Alliance, proposed working with a group of scientists from the Wuhan Institute of...
WILDLIFE
AFP

India warns on Afghanistan as Pakistan appeals to work with Taliban

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the United Nations Saturday that no country should exploit the turmoil in Afghanistan for its own advantage after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan appealed for nations to work with the Taliban. Modi's address came after India upbraided Islamabad both in Washington and at the UN General Assembly where the rivals clashed over Khan's speech late Friday that accused the Indian government of conducting a "reign of terror" on Muslims. "It is absolutely essential to ensure that Afghanistan's territory is not used to spread terrorism and for terrorist attacks," said Modi. "We also need to be alert and ensure that no country tries to take advantage of the delicate situation there and use it as a tool for its own selfish interests."
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Uae#Ap#The Health Ministry#Chinese#U S Air Force#American
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID-19.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
businesstraveller.com

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi takes off to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has launched flights to Manama, Bahrain. The first flight to Bahrain, which took off last week, follows the recent announcement made by the Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations.
MIDDLE EAST
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Abu Dhabi and foundation linked to Ikea invest in full fibre broadband

The Government of Abu Dhabi and a foundation linked to furniture giant Ikea have thrown £825 million at an effort to roll out full-fibre broadband in the UK.CityFibre said that it had secured more than £1.1 billion to invest, including £300 million worth of new loans.It is money that will help the company reach into a third of UK homes by the middle of the decade, it said on Thursday.Investors include Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund, the Mubadala Investment Company, and Interogo Holding – which is owned by a foundation set up to “safeguard the IKEA Concept”.The UK is open...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Melbourne
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Place
Abu Dhabi
Country
India
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

Tensions grow as US, allies deepen Indo-Pacific involvement

With increasingly strong talk in support of Taiwan a new deal to supply Australia with nuclear submarines, and the launch of a European strategy for greater engagement in the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. and its allies are becoming more assertive in their approach toward a rising China China has bristled at the moves, and the growing tensions between Beijing and Washington prompted U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the weekend to implore U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping to repair their “completely dysfunctional” relationship, warning they risk dividing the world. As the U.N. General Assembly opened Tuesday,...
POLITICS
world-nuclear-news.org

Abu Dhabi launches clean energy certificate scheme

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy (DoE) has issued a regulatory policy for implementing a clean energy certificates scheme it says will cater to a growing appetite among businesses and consumers to contribute to the fight against climate change. The scheme provides an accreditation system based on internationally recognised standards and lays the foundations for a market for trading renewable and nuclear energy attributes.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Financial World

Gulf stocks end mixed as Abu Dhabi retreats from record peak

On Sunday, a basket of Gulf bourses had wrapped up the session modestly lower with Abu Dhabi’s main index beating a hasty retreat from a record closing high peaked on Thursday. In point of fact, in the day’s Gulf bourses had largely mirrored a broad-based sell-off wave in global equity indices on Friday ahead of a policy meet of US Federal Reserve, which would more likely to address a taper of fiscal supports for the economy amid a sky-scrapping surge in inflation indicators.
STOCKS
WebMD

New COVID Strain Has Reached the U.S.

Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
54K+
Followers
68K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy