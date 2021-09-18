CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Theater & Dance

Rigoletto; London Symphony Orchestra/Rattle – review

By Stephen Pritchard
The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T5luZ_0c0ARLE600
Liparit Avetisyan, centre, as the Duke of Mantua in Rigoletto at the Royal Opera House.

One grisly moment aside, Oliver Mears’s first ROH production feels like a straightforward Rigoletto made to last. And a Julian Anderson world premiere is the timely centrepiece of the LSO’s season opener

Titian’s seductive Venus of Urbino dominates the opulent court of the rapacious Duke of Mantua in the first act of the Royal Opera’s new production of Verdi’s Rigoletto. Later it’s replaced by the Rape of Europa by the same artist. We know that in real life the 16th-century duke was a noted collector – and that Charles I snapped up several bargains when Mantua hit hard times – but neither of these images were ever in Mantua, or indeed Caravaggio’s Martyrdom of St Matthew, seen in a subverted tableau as the curtain rises. No matter. The message is clear: the Duke views women as commodities, whether on canvas or cotton sheets.

This is director of opera Oliver Mears’s debut production for the Royal Opera, and, surprisingly, it’s the first time that the company’s music director, Antonio Pappano, has conducted Rigoletto in his two decades at Covent Garden. They make a solid partnership, producing a performance that serves the music admirably and rarely gets in the way of Verdi’s sweepingly dramatic score. Barring one act of gratuitous, singular cruelty, lifted from King Lear and introduced to underline Mears’s concept that the Duke is a dangerous psychopath, this is a remarkably straight production and obviously built to last, replacing David McVicar’s licentious staging, first seen in 2001.

The subdued reds and golds of Simon Lima Holdsworth’s set, which glow so atmospherically under Fabiana Piccioli’s lighting, suggest Renaissance Italy, but we could be anywhere, in any age. Into Mantua’s pitiless court comes the jester Rigoletto, who spits insults at any of the Duke’s detractors yet secretly loathes his job and his boss. Carlos Álvarez totally inhabits the role, his battered baritone as expressive as his wonderfully mobile, characterful face. He captures perfectly the mixture of anguish and tenderness that Verdi illustrates so vividly in his duets with his precious Gilda, the daughter he keeps hidden in suffocating solitude, an obsession that will have tragic consequences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BLJQn_0c0ARLE600
Carlos Álvarez in the title role and Lisette Oropesa as Gilda in Rigoletto. Photograph: Tristram Kenton/The Observer

The Cuban-American soprano Lisette Oropesa, as Gilda, is the star of the evening, silvery-voiced and apparently fragile, and yet steely in her delusion that the satanic Duke really loves her. She sings Caro nome with an innocence that turns to knowingness, adopting the same posture as the Venus of Urbino as she lies on her bed – a pose neatly picked up later by the wanton Maddalena (an underpowered Ramona Zaharia) as she and Sparafucile (Brindley Sherratt, in tremendous form) plot murder.

The Armenian tenor Liparit Avetisyan, as the Duke, dispatches La donna è mobile with crisp efficiency. Elsewhere, however, he has a habit of pulling the tempo around, notably in his love duet with Gilda, but the ever-vigilant Pappano never lets him slide off the rails. Fine playing in the pit, particularly at the opening of Act 3, is complemented by incisive singing from the muscular all-male chorus. Grand opera is back with a bang.

One of the many things we are going to miss about Simon Rattle when he leaves his post as music director of the London Symphony Orchestra in 2023 (to be replaced by Pappano) is his unerring ability to make musical connections, to show us the golden thread that links music across the ages. He opened the LSO’s autumn season last week with a celebration of British music, brilliantly splicing Henry Purcell’s daringly emotional 1680 anthem Remember not, Lord, our offences with Michael Tippett’s regal 1962 fanfare Praeludium for Brass, Percussion and Bells.

The London Symphony Chorus, back after 18 months of Covid restrictions and yet banished to the upper gallery, sang the Purcell with impressive intensity before tackling the most eagerly anticipated music of the evening, two movements from Julian Anderson’s new work, Exiles. Scored for solo soprano, chorus and orchestra, it explores a subject absolutely fit for today: what it is to long for your homeland. With so many people displaced and disparaged, the music goes to the heart of the matter while also speaking powerfully to those who feel politically exiled in our own country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKspG_0c0ARLE600
Lucy Crowe, Simon Rattle and the London Symphony Orchestra at the Barbican last weekend. Photograph: Mark Allan

In the first movement, the soprano Lucy Crowe sang the text of a poetic email sent by composer Ahmed Essyad, describing his wait for inspiration while a startling sun beats down on Morocco, a beautiful country he cannot enjoy because he is exiled amid a Covid lockdown. Anderson’s often delicately detailed orchestral writing shimmers with the translucent light of north Africa, while his perkily beautiful vocal line mirrors the bittersweet humanity of Essyad’s email.

There were occasional problems with pitch and balance when the chorus represented the exiled Israelites in Anderson’s setting of Psalm 137, “By the rivers of Babylon”. His lithe but restless music requires a precision that was sometimes lost by placing the chorus so far away, but this was still a fine world premiere, a tempting taster to the complete work. Crowe impressed again in Natural History, Judith Weir’s evocative settings of Taoist poetry, and in the final movement of Vaughan Williams’s elegiac Pastoral symphony, her plangent soprano floating across a landscape so cogently contoured by Rattle. Enjoy it all on Radio 3, 7.30pm on Friday 24 September.

Star ratings (out of five)

Rigoletto

★★★★

New Music Britain

★★★★

  • Rigoletto is in rep at the Royal Opera House, London, until 12 March, with cast changes

Comments / 0

Related
uga.edu

UGA Symphony Orchestra opens Thursday Scholarship Series

The Hugh Hodgson School of Music will open the fall Thursday Scholarship Series with the UGA Symphony Orchestra for the first in-person concert of the scholarship season on Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m. in Hodgson Hall. “We are thrilled to invite you back into our concert halls for the 2021-2022...
EDUCATION
wrti.org

Classical Album of the Week: The Philadelphia Orchestra Plays Wynton Marsalis's Blues Symphony

September 13, 2021. This recording captures the excitement of the Philadelphia Orchestra’s 2019 performance of Wynton Marsalis’s expansive and lyrical Blues Symphony. Here, the composer talks with us about the seven- movement work, which takes listeners on a musical journey, tracking different generations of American music from pre-colonial times through reconstruction to the civil discourse of democracy today.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
classical-music.com

Kazuki Yamada announced as new chief conductor of City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra

The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra has announced that its principal guest conductor Japanese conductor Kazuki Yamada will succeed Mirga Gražinytė-Tyla as chief conductor and artistic advisor. The pair will swap roles, as Gražinytė-Tyla moves into a principal guest conductor position. Yamada’s appointment will come into effect in April 2023...
WORLD
NJ.com

Princeton Symphony Orchestra commences season with outdoor shows

Princeton Symphony Orchestra will begin its fall lineup of Princeton shows with two outdoor concerts this month, to be followed by three indoor performances through December. PSO chamber music at Morven Museum and Garden, 55 Stockton St., will start things off 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, with the Jasper String Quartet. On the program are Florence Price’s Quartet No. 1, Jerod Impichchaachaaha’ Tate’s “Pisachi (Reveal)” and Maurice Ravel’s Quartet in F Major.
PRINCETON, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caravaggio
Person
Antonio Pappano
Person
Simon Rattle
Person
Henry Purcell
sfasu.edu

SFA Symphony Orchestra to perform works by Copland, Marquez, Wolf-Ferrari

NACOGDOCHES, Texas – The Symphony Orchestra at Stephen F. Austin State University will perform works by Arturo Marquez, Ermanno Wolf-Ferrari and Aaron Copland on its first concert of the fall semester at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, in Cole Concert Hall on the SFA campus. Conducted by Dr. Gregory Grabowski,...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
operawire.com

London Philharmonic Orchestra Announces Marquee TV Digital Residency

The London Philharmonic Orchestra has announced the two-year digital residency of the streaming service Marquee TV. Within its first year, the collaboration will bring 12 concerts, filmed live for later broadcasts, into homes worldwide. Ten of those performances will be from the LPO’s 2021-22 Royal Festival Hall season. Two initial...
MUSIC
whatcomtalk.com

Bellingham Symphony Orchestra Tunes Up With New Concertmaster

When Grant Donnellan, concertmaster of Bellingham Symphony Orchestra, announced his retirement in July 2020, music director Yaniv Attar knew finding someone for first chair would be a long process. “The concertmaster position is not just being a fantastic player,” says Attar, “the concertmaster is almost like another conductor. And besides...
BELLINGHAM, WA
artsknoxville.com

UT Symphony Orchestra on Sunday: Audiences Welcome For American Premiere of Work by Emilie Mayer

When one mentions the notable prolific symphonists of the 19th Century, the name Emilie Luise Friderica Mayer probably does not come to mind. Yet Mayer (1812-1883)—an almost exact contemporary of Richard Wagner and Giuseppe Verdi—composed eight symphonies, a number of violin sonatas, 12 cello sonatas, 6 piano trios, 7 string quartets, 12 cello sonatas, 7 string quartets, 2 string quintets, a piano concerto, 15 concert overtures, and an opera, Die Fischerin, among a number of other piano works and lieder. Despite a career of composition, performance, and travel in European music circles, Mayer and her work fell into obscurity following her death, an obscurity that has only been corrected in the last 20 years or so. The reason for this is obvious—the gender bias that lay at the very heart of 19th Century society and the professional music world.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Grand Opera#Opera House#Lso#The Royal Opera#Renaissance Italy#Cuban#Armenian#British#Covid#Israelites
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

St. Louis Symphony Orchestra looks to season of live music, starting on Art Hill

The St. Louis Symphony Orchestra is back. Its season kicks off this week with a free concert on Art Hill in Forest Park. But even in the calamitous, COVID-dominated year of 2020, the SLSO never really left. With concerts that were sometimes distanced and sometimes digital-only, the second-oldest professional orchestra in the United States reacted and adapted to the circumstances of the moment better than most, moving with the kind of deftness you’d expect only from a much smaller organization.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wyrz.org

Hendricks Symphony Orchestra and Chorus Presents ‘Athenaeum Pops Legacy’ Concert – September 24th & 26th

The Hendricks Symphony Orchestra and Chorus under the direction of Benjamin G. Del Vecchio present their season-opening concert, “Athenaeum Pops Legacy” on Friday, September 24 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, September 26 at 3 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church (575 W. Northfield Drive, Brownsburg.) This concert will feature music from the Athenaeum Pops Library.
BROWNSBURG, IN
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Symphony Orchestra Getting Close to Oct 2nd Opening at Fischer

October 2nd is just a little over two weeks away, and that’s how long we have until the opening of the new Danville Symphony Orchestra season, with DSO partnering with the Vermilion Heritage Foundation and the Historic Fischer Theatre this year. Maestro Jeremy Swerling will be conducting three performances at the Fischer this year, and it all begins with the Roaring 20s and Beyond Show Saturday night October 2nd at 7 PM. Vermilion Heritage Foundation and Historic Fischer Theatre Executive Director Jason Rome talks about two special guests who will be there.
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
moodyonthemarket.com

Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra Announces Mainstage Lineup

The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra has announced its lineup for the Mainstage Series this season. The Southwest Michigan Symphony Orchestra has released the following:. Don’t miss your final opportunity to see each of the four Music Director Finalists conduct the SMSO before the new Music Director is chosen! The new director will be selected at the end of this Mainstage series and will conduct their first concert as our new music director in our 2022 Summer Beach Series.
MUSIC
The Southern

Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra begins season Sept. 21

The Southern Illinois Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season gets underway later this month. The series, “Tchaikovsky Bookends,” starts Sept. 21 in Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Shryock Auditorium with the Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto, featuring SIU alumnus and violinist Kiril Laskarov, concertmaster with the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra. In addition to music from Tchaikovsky,...
CARBONDALE, IL
theintelligencer.com

Two EHS students selected to St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra

EDWARDSVILLE — Two Edwardsville High students have made it into the St. Louis Symphony Youth Orchestra (SLSYO). Senior Jenae Wright is playing viola and junior Ashley Kim is an alternate for second violin. Both students have been playing in the EHS Symphonic Orchestra for their respective high school careers and have been involved in the Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Suzuki Program and Illinois Music Education Association (IMEA) competitions. Both began practicing at a young age and expressed excitement about this new music achievement.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
theartsdesk.com

Rigoletto, Royal Opera review - routine clouds the best in this season opener

Lisette Oropesa's Gilda and Carlos Álvarez's Rigoletto shamed by the ducal courtAll images by Ellie Kurttz. That communication Royal Opera Music Director Antonio Pappano displays with a true magician’s sense of pace and sleight of hand, deftly transitioning from hollow comedy to ugly tragedy, alert as ever to the needs of his soloists, and the Royal Opera men’s chorus is with him all the way. On the other hand Director of Opera Oliver Mears, showing his form for the first time in a brand new Covent Garden production, seems hamstrung by the confines of a season opener which has to play to the regulars, and by the stock performances of international opera stars. That it doesn’t have to be this way is exemplified by Glyndebourne’s very recent approach to Luisa Miller, a pre-Rigoletto Verdi gem which took stripping down to the emotional essence, and demanded that an equally world-class cast played it for truth, not melodrama. That proved intensely moving, devastating even, while even the shock value here is only skin deep.
THEATER & DANCE
New Jersey Stage

Princeton Symphony Orchestra’s Return To Indoor Concerts To Feature Works By Mendelssohn and Beethoven

(PRINCETON, NJ) -- On Sunday, October 3 at 4:00pm, the Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) returns to indoor performances with its Mendelssohn & Beethoven concert featuring violinist Simone Porter. Ms. Porter performs Felix Mendelssohn’s beloved Violin Concerto in E Minor on a program with contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s Banner and Ludwig van Beethoven’s Symphony No. 4 in B-flat Major. Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov conducts the concert at McCarter Theatre Center’s Matthews Theatre.
PRINCETON, NJ
Paducah Sun

Paducah Symphony Orchestra concert season kicks off Saturday

The full Paducah Symphony Orchestra will take the stage Saturday at The Carson Center for the first time since February 2020, as the symphony celebrates its opening night of the 2021-22 concert season. Raffaele Livio Ponti, the PSO’s artistic director and conductor, is happy about the new concert season starting...
PADUCAH, KY
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy