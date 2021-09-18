CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

The world’s tallest nation is getting shorter

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Netherlands has long been the world’s tallest nation — but its people are getting shorter, according to Dutch researchers. Although height has increased over the last 100 years, the study showed Dutch men born in 2001 were 1 centimeter (.39 inches) shorter than their 1980 counterparts. For women, the difference was more pronounced with a difference of 1.4 centimeters (.55 inches).

ENTERTAINMENT

