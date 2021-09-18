CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taliban replace ministry for women with 'virtue' authorities

By KATHY GANNON - Associated Press
Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers set up a ministry for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice" in the building that once housed the Women's Affairs Ministry, escorting out World Bank staffers on Saturday as part of the forced move. It was the latest troubling...

