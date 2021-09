The No. 11 Florida Gators (2-1, 0-1 SEC) host the Tennessee Volunteers (2-1, 0-0 SEC) Saturday in a game the Gators are heavily favored. After winning 15 of the last 16 against the Vols, Florida has to maintain their poise and not overlook them as they bounce back from a close loss to Alabama last week. The Volunteers run an extremely up-tempo offense with a pretty good running game. Third-year linebacker Mohamoud Diabate will have to have another game like he did last week in this one as well.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO