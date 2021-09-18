CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: 120W is insanely quick charging!

Cover picture for the articleThe Xiaomi 11T series just launched earlier this week, and they’re the first Xiaomi smartphones to be released globally without “Mi” branding. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is the mid-cycle successor to the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro, and as such, it is more of an iterative improvement than a generational one. The Xiaomi 11T Pro drops the in-display fingerprint scanner and the curved display from the Mi 11 Pro, but it adds one substantial upgrade not seen in other mainstream flagships. The 11T Pro supports ultra-fast charging with the 120W charger that comes in the box, which charges the battery from 0-100% in under 20 minutes.

