NFL Week 2 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters give advice on Nelson Agholor, Br...

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameis Winston and Kyler Murray came out firing.Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen did not. It was a topsy-turvy Week 1 in the NFL and for fantasy football managers. Some top picks delivered as expected. Some sleepers came through, too. But plenty of players expected to perform well underwhelmed. And the rookie class mostly left us thirsty for more, with solid debuts just about all around.

State
Arizona State
FanDuel Picks Week 3: NFL DFS lineup advice for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

First things first: Carolina plays on Thursday night, which means no Christian McCaffrey on the main Week 3 daily fantasy football slate. If you’re one to force him into your DFS lineups -- and who can blame you? -- this week could be a gift. There’s often enough room to field a strong lineup around McCaffrey, but it becomes difficult as his price climbs into the five-figure range. Even without CMC, there are a number of studs for our FanDuel tournament picks.
NFL
fantasypros.com

5 Burning Questions For Week 3 (2021 Fantasy Football)

You might be 2-0. You might be 0-2. Either way, even if you’re simply 1-1, this is your reminder to not overreact. The fantasy football season is longer than we give it credit for. Recall that at this time last year, Justin Jefferson wasn’t even a starter on the Vikings yet. A lot is going to change between now and playoff time, especially with the extra game this season.
NFL

