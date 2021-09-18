CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Android 12.1 will improve the foldable phone experience likely in preparation for the Pixel Fold

By Mishaal Rahman
xda-developers
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe next big update to Android is launching on October 4th according to a document reviewed by XDA. Android 12 will be the biggest Android OS update in years, bringing a complete redesign, a new theme engine, a one-handed mode, and much more. Because of how extensive the update is, it’s possible that Google ran out of time to add one or more planned features, pushing those features to the next release. We recently learned that Android’s next release could be a point update, but we weren’t sure why at the time. Now, we’ve learned a bit more about the features planned for the presumed Android 12.1 update, and they involve several enhancements to the foldable phone experience.

