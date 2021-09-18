Android 12.1 will improve the foldable phone experience likely in preparation for the Pixel Fold

Read on the TopJoy Butterfly pocket-size eReader, which feels like reading a paper book. Using the Android 11 operating system, it supports different file formats and apps. In fact, it works with any type of eBook. Plus, you have access to the internet if you need to look something up. Choose between three different models: 6″, 7.8″, and 7.8″ Pro. The 7.8″ offers 2 GB RAM while the 7.8″ Pro has 4 GB RAM and 64 GB internal storage. Furthermore, you’ll enjoy a real-color DES screen that supports 150 ppi for color and 300 ppi for black and white content. Moreover, the 6″ size weighs only 185 grams, and the 7.8″ models weigh only 315 grams. With the larger models, you even get a stylus for sketching and note taking! The high-resolution display, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and compact sizes make the TopJoy Butterfly an easy choice.

ELECTRONICS ・ 15 DAYS AGO