5 Healthy Towns Foundation issues Request for Proposal for Regional Planning

September 21, 2021 – Parks are better when citizens have a voice in their planning and development. This is why El Paso County is proud to announce EPCountyParkPlan.com, an online forum allowing residents the ability to complete a survey and provide input for the 2021 El Paso County Parks Master Plan. There has been a great number of citizen responses since launching the survey. If you have not already done so, please take a few minutes and complete the survey prior to closing September 30, 2021.

EL PASO COUNTY, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO