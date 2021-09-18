5 Healthy Towns Foundation issues Request for Proposal for Regional Planning
5 Healthy Towns Foundation is accepting proposals for regional interventions that address isolation, food access, and/or physical activity opportunities. in the 5 Healthy Towns service area (Chelsea, Dexter, Grass Lake, Manchester, and Stockbridge.) Up to $500,000 will be made available over the next three years to support interventions that will have a strong, positive impact on the listed focus areas by changing the system through Connectivity, Engagement, Optimism, and Resiliency.thesuntimesnews.com
Comments / 0