Marvin Repinski: The day they tore the goal posts down

I opened the shed door and there was a skunk. I’ll bet that gave you a start. I ran away so fast I didn’t need one. I have a wonderful neighbor named Bruce. Whenever I pass his drive, thoughts occur to me. I saw a deer on my way to work. Don’t ask me how I knew it was on its way to work. When I was a boy, I thought an onion was the only vegetable capable of making me cry. Then I got hit in the ear by a piece of potato fired from a potato gun. I listened to a man tell me each roundabout was a circle of hell. He pruned a tree once so he could put branch manager on his resume. I put on a brown beret once and pretended to be an acorn so I could put nut on my resume.

