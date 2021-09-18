CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cayuga County, NY

Cayuga County Vaccine Clinic

By Ed Vivenzio
FL Radio Group
FL Radio Group
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Cayuga County reports that Thursday saw 46 new cases of COVID-19 within the county. The Cayuga County Health Department is asking those who are not feeling well to stay home from work, school, church, etc. The Health Department will be hosting a walk-in vaccination clinic at the Fingerlakes Mall on...

www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FL Radio Group

Potential COVID Exposure At Geneva Bar

The Ontario County Public Health Department has confirmed a person with COVID-19 attended Pinky’s Bar in Geneva. The person attended while infectious on Saturday September 18 and Tuesday September 21 from 2:00-7:00pm. The Health Department is asking unvaccinated patrons present at the bar during the aforementioned times to quarantine and get tested for COVID.
GENEVA, NY
FL Radio Group

Seneca County Cops Hold Child Safety Seat Check

Recently the Seneca Falls Police Department, in cooperation with the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office and Waterloo Police Department, completed its annual child passenger safety restraint seat check event. It was held at the Seneca Falls Fire Department. The police department would like to thank the Seneca Falls Fire Department for...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Boil Water Order Issued for Village of Cato

A boil water notice has been issued by the Cayuga County Health Department for residents in the village of Cato. The order is for residents on Route 370 between the villages of Cato and Meridian that receive their water from Cato. The order was issued after the water system lost pressure due to a water main break early this morning.
CATO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cayuga County, NY
Cayuga County, NY
Government
FL Radio Group

United Way of Cayuga County Kicks Off Annual Campaign Friday

United Way of Cayuga County kicks off its 2021-22 campaign Friday. Executive Director Katherine Dennis says a new part of this year’s event will be a Day of Caring. The kickoff begins with a luncheon at the Throop Firehouse at 1:30, followed by the campaign launch at two. Also launching Friday is United Way’s fourth annual personal care products collection. It runs through mid-October.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Reports 98th COVID Related Death

A Cayuga County resident in her 70’s that previously tested positive for COVID-19 has passed away. The county Health Department has reported 98 deaths related to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. There were 54 new cases Monday and 20 county residents remain hospitalized with the virus. Get...
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

New Cayuga County Court Addresses Opioid Crisis

As part of the Court System’s ongoing efforts to address the State’s opioid crisis, Administrative Judge William K. Taylor Wednesday announced the opening of a specialized part in Auburn City Court tailored to eligible offenders at high risk of a drug overdose, providing this at-risk population immediate access to lifesaving treatment and support services. The new court is a collaboration of the Seventh Judicial District, the Cayuga County District Attorney’s Office, the County’s defense bar and other local justice system partners and stakeholders.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Covid 19 Vaccine#The Health Department#Covid#Finger Lakes News Radio#Waub#Wgva#Finger Lakes Country
FL Radio Group

United Way of Seneca County’s Annual Campaign Underway

The annual campaign to benefit the United Way of Seneca County is underway. Rhonda Jasper says they’re excited because there’s a little more predictability to this year’s campaign, compared to last. Rhonda says they have new options with this year’s campaign, including virtual giving. To find out more, visit their...
SENECA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Watkins Glen Chamber Accepting TAP Funding Applications

The application period for 2022 Tourism Assistance Program (TAP) funding is now open. The Watkins Glen Area Chamber of Commerce will be accepting applications through October 8 for projects that support and promote tourism in Schuyler County. The source of dollars from which projects will be funded is the County’s share of taxes collected on overnight stays within the County (lodging receipts).
SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Boehlert Legacy Lives on in Fire Grant Program

Sherwood Boehlert’s legacy lives on. Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason tells us in 2003, then Fire Chief, now Mayor Mike Quill’s testimony helped lead to the creation of a FEMA grant program for fire departments. This week, Auburn learned it will receive two of those grants. One will purchase new...
AUBURN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Vaccines
FL Radio Group

Ripples Of Change Statue Dedication (Photos)

The Women’s Suffrage Centennial Commission partnered with the Town of Seneca Falls and the Seneca falls Development corporation for a one-of-a-kind commemorative centennial statue that will bring to life the earliest chapters in the atory for women’s rights. The “Ripples of Change” statue depicts four activists whose work spanned generations,...
SENECA FALLS, NY
FL Radio Group

Unemployment Numbers Hold Steady in August

New York’s unemployment rate decreased just slightly in August from 7.6-percent in July to 7.4-percent. Ontario County recorded unemployment last month at 4.4-percent and it was 5.1-percent in Cayuga County. Seneca County checked in at 4.7-percent, Wayne at 4.6, and the second-lowest unemployment rate in all of New York was recorded by Yates County at 3.9-percent.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Senators Seek Major Disaster Declaration for Cayuga County

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have sent a letter to President Biden urging him to approve a major disaster declaration in Upstate New York following severe flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred that rampaged through the Southern Tier, Central New York, and the Finger Lakes regions on August 18, 2021 until the morning of August 19, 2021. In order to receive money from FEMA, the State of New York conducted a Preliminary Damage Assessment in coordination with FEMA and on September 17, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul requested a major disaster declaration, pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The request now requires Presidential approval. Federal assistance through FEMA would support State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Yates County Has Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in New York

New York’s unemployment rate decreased just slightly in August from July from 7.6 to 7.4-percent. In Yates County, the jobless rate is the second-lowest in the state at 3.9-percent, trailing only Herkimer County. Schuyler County checked in at 4.9-percent. Unemployment in Steuben County for August was 5.3-percent, in Ontario County...
YATES COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Fewer HABs Reported This Year Than 2020

The Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association says that, compared to last year, this has been a milder season in regards to reports of harmful algal blooms. 2020 saw 81 confirmed blooms. So far, this year has only seen 29. The association would like to remain lakefront residents that blooms can still occur as long as the proper environmental conditions are present.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
FL Radio Group

FL Radio Group

NY
8K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The website of the Finger Lakes Radio Group stations, covering local news in the Finger Lakes of upstate New York.

 http://www.fingerlakesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy