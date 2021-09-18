Cayuga County Vaccine Clinic

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer and U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand have sent a letter to President Biden urging him to approve a major disaster declaration in Upstate New York following severe flooding caused by the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred that rampaged through the Southern Tier, Central New York, and the Finger Lakes regions on August 18, 2021 until the morning of August 19, 2021. In order to receive money from FEMA, the State of New York conducted a Preliminary Damage Assessment in coordination with FEMA and on September 17, 2021, Governor Kathy Hochul requested a major disaster declaration, pursuant to the Robert T. Stafford Disaster Relief and Emergency Assistance Act. The request now requires Presidential approval. Federal assistance through FEMA would support State, local governments, disaster relief organizations, and compensation by insurance for disaster-related losses.

CAYUGA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO