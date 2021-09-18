CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

The squandered potential of a 70s F1 underdog

By GP Racing
Autosport Online
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Coulthard once declared 'potential' a word which should be banned from motor racing, for the belief in it – the pursuit of it – has sent many a competitor down an insurmountable blind alley. The BRM P201 certainly had potential and, indeed, had Niki Lauda been behind the wheel – as he was initially contracted to be – perhaps it might have recorded more than one podium finish and arrested the quixotic British team’s slide towards oblivion. 'Perhaps' being a companion word for 'potential'.

www.autosport.com

Comments / 0

Related
omahanews.net

FIA and F1 meet for 'potential' new power unit

Monza [Italy], September 12 (ANI): The governing body of world motorsport, FIA and Formula 1 on Sunday held a meeting with existing and prospective power unit suppliers on the 'potential' new power unit. The discussion between all the stakeholders was positive but some details still remain to be addressed which...
MOTORSPORTS
Telegraph

An eyesore no more: how acceptance of F1's halo saved Lewis Hamilton from potential tragedy

It is too easy to dismiss near misses in motorsport as miracles. At the Italian Grand Prix on Sunday, the halo was again called into action, helping protect Lewis Hamilton from serious injury as Max Verstappen’s Red Bull rolled over onto the top of his Mercedes. Hamilton escaped with a sore neck and a bump to the head, but it could have been far, far worse.
MOTORSPORTS
motorsportmagazine.com

Robert Kubica's 'final F1 fling' was a reminder of his robbed potential

Will Monza prove to be Robert Kubica’s last Grand Prix start, 15 years after his first outing with the then BMW Sauber team back in Hungary 2006?. Assuming that Kimi Räikkönen is passed fit after his bout with Covid and returns to the Alfa Romeo cockpit at Sochi next weekend then Kubica will slip back into to his reserve role. Unless something else unexpected happens in the coming weeks then the Italian GP may well prove to be Kubica’s final fling.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

The times that suggest Verstappen should be confident of F1 Russian GP recovery

Alex Kalinauckas is Autosport's Grand Prix Editor, covering every Formula 1 race since the start of 2020. After completing a master's degree in journalism at Goldsmiths College University of London in 2014, he worked for a range of motorsport and technology publications while covering national racing as an Autosport freelancer.
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Niki Lauda
Person
David Coulthard
Autosport Online

Haas confirms Schumacher and Mazepin for 2022 F1 season

Schumacher and Mazepin both graduated from Formula 2 to F1 with Haas for the 2021 season, and were widely expected to continue for next year. In a statement made ahead of Mazepin’s home grand prix in Russia this weekend, Haas confirmed it would be running with an unchanged line-up next season.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Magazine: Racing legends do battle at the Goodwood Revival

Historic racing debutant and 2009 world champion Jenson Button led a plethora of ex-Formula 1, Le Mans and touring car stars, thrown against some of the best historic drivers in a range of exotic machinery. As Marcus Pye, who has attended all the Revivals meetings since the start in 1998,...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Ferrari to debut updated F1 hybrid system at Russian GP

Ferrari revealed over the summer break that it was planning to bring a “significant step” in the performance of its power unit by bringing evolutions for its power unit through the season half of the season. Under the regulations, teams are permitted to make one specification update per year on...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

F1 team bosses: We must listen to the fans’ opinions in survey

A Global Survey run by Motorsport Network and supported by the F1 organisation has provided an opportunity for fans around the world to air their views. It comes at a time when F1 is making the transition to new technical regulations in 2022, and other ideas are being mooted or even trialled. The experiment with a sprint weekend format – tried thus far at Silverstone and Monza – has generated mixed reactions.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#F1#Brm P201#British#German
AFP

Hamilton hoping to end frustrating pursuit of 100th win in Russia

Lewis Hamilton will be seeking to exploit every advantage he can find this weekend as he bids for an unprecedented and thus far elusive 100th Formula One win to regain the lead in the world championship at the Russian Grand Prix. Since grabbing victory in controversial circumstances at the British Grand Prix in July, the seven-time champion has been unable to add to his total of 99 victories and has struggled to reach his century. But after surviving another spectacular crash with title rival Max Verstappen of Red Bull at Monza, to follow their high-speed first lap tangle at Silverstone, Hamilton has an inviting opportunity to make history for Mercedes at the Sochi Autodrom, on the shores of the Black Sea on Sunday. Not only is he seeking a record fifth triumph in the former Olympic Park but Mercedes are unbeaten in all seven races held there.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Vettel: Extending Aston Martin F1 deal ‘not really’ in doubt

Aston Martin ended suggestions that four-time F1 world champion Vettel could leave the team by announcing last week that he had triggered an option to extend his contract for next season. Vettel will partner Lance Stroll once again next year, having linked up with Aston Martin for 2021 following his...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen crash concerns dismissed by Sebastian Vettel

Sebastian Vettel has poured cold water on claims Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will crash again as the title race starts to heat up.The rivals have crashed twice this season, at Silverstone and Monza, and with eight races left of the season the Dutchman holds a five point lead over the British star.And Grand Prix Drivers’ Association director Vettel says it’s never anyone’s intention to be involved in a collision.“I don’t think any of us has the intention to crash going into a gap or going for a move,” he told Sky Sports. “Obviously, as it turns out when things...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Assen wants improved financial terms before committing to DTM

The Dutch venue's original three-year contract with the DTM expired last weekend after two thrilling races in front of a 40,000-strong crowd, as Liam Lawson took the championship lead from Kelvin van der Linde. The circuit first appeared on the calendar in 2019 and has been hosting races every year...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
Autosport Online

The changes that took Williams from the back to the podium

But alarm bells were ringing from the first test when it emerged that the Grove-based squad was battling a particularly aero sensitive car, which meant on windy days drivers George Russell and Nicholas Latifi could find themselves struggling. With a gusty season opener in Bahrain, the difficulties were exposed, and...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Le Mans winner and Targa Florio hero Nino Vaccarella dies aged 88

Vaccarella won the Targa three times, first with Ferrari in 1965 and then driving for Alfa Romeo in 1971 and '75, during a racing career that included wins at the Le Mans 24 Hours and Sebring 12 Hours, in addition to four world championship Formula 1 starts. A driver dubbed...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton: Pressure of first title chance could be impacting Verstappen

With the pair coming off the back of another controversial collision at the Italian Grand Prix, Hamilton suggests that an element of the way their rivalry has developed is the vast differences in the experience they have. While Hamilton has won seven titles, and been involved in three more title...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hamilton's pressure claim "shows he doesn't know me" - Verstappen

Speaking ahead of this weekend's Russian Grand Prix, two weeks on from the second controversial crash of the season between the pair last time out at Monza, Hamilton said: "I remember what it was like when I had my first [title fight] and it definitely mounted up". The Mercedes driver...
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Cammish back on track in Porsche Carrera Cup as Smalley's GT4 Supercup lead cut

Dan Cammish knows what it takes to win Porsche Carrera Cup GB races. His 31 triumphs in a three-year period of domination of the series is proof of that. And, yet, on his return this season, he had only added one more win to his tally – an inherited victory in the Snetterton opener. That changed at Croft and he was back to leading the points.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Bottas would accept team orders to support Hamilton’s title bid

Hamilton and Verstappen are separated by just five points at the top of the F1 drivers’ championship, with Bottas a distant 85 points off the lead in third place. Mercedes has previously employed team orders to try and help Hamilton’s title bids, most notably at the Russian Grand Prix in 2018 when Bottas moved aside to allow his team-mate through to win.
MOTORSPORTS
Autosport Online

Hitech GP to expand into British F4 in 2022

The decision by the Silverstone-based outfit comes ahead of major changes in the junior single-seater category for 2022, with the championship switching from a Mygale chassis to the second-generation F4 Tatuus machine, which will feature a halo and will be powered by an Abarth engine instead of a Ford powerplant.
MOTORSPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy