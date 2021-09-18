Seal Relentlessly Chases Seagull Around Its Enclosure

A video of a seal desperately chasing a seagull who was stealing his fish is being met with hilarity online.

A seal sanctuary on the British coast shared a clip of one of their grey seals, named Buddy, engaging in a comical chase of the seabird around his enclosure .

The Cornish Seal Sanctuary uploaded a clip to their TikTok page, saying: "Buddy is not a fan of the seagulls trying to steal his fish."

It shows the marine mammal wobbling across the ground, as it propels its blubbery body around the water's edge.

Always staying a step ahead is the seagull, who uses its legs to breezily evade the seal's advances. At one point Buddy stops, and with perfect timing the bird stops too, only to saunter off as the seal once again starts up its fruitless chase.

The clip, aptly set to a cover of Blondie's One Way or Another , has been viewed more than 250,000 times since being uploaded last week and can be seen here .

Commenting on the video, Alicia Hawkins noted: "The fact that the seagull stopped at the same time then started."

"Those Cornish seagulls are also known for exercising tourists who are eating chips too," Anna Williams joked.

Jameswalterbcfc observed: "Even seal don't like seagulls."

A separate video, uploaded in July, showed Buddy celebrating his seventh birthday, with a special "fish cake" made by staff. It showed the mammal eagerly tucking into his treat, which had fishes sticking out at all angles.

On the sanctuary's website, it went into more detail about their animals, including Buddy, who lives in Cornwall with his dad and brother.

They said: "Meet Babyface, Buddy, Bo and Jarvis, our resident Common Seals at the Cornish Seal Sanctuary. They are fun and friendly creatures and love to target feed with the animal care team.

"What is particularly special about our Common Seals is that they are family! Babyface is the father to Bo and Buddy, and is also thought to be the oldest common seal in captivity at 44 years old!"

The sanctuary is also home to grey seals, including Ray, Sheba, Yulelogs and Marlin.

Explaining more about what they do, Jana Sirova, General Manager, said: "The Cornish Seal Sanctuary has been operating for over 60 years, rescuing and rehabilitating seal pups and providing a forever home to animals that would not be able to make it in the wild."

Newsweek reached out to The Cornish Seal Sanctuary for comment.