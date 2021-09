Late on Friday night came a report that actress Kate Beckinsale, best known for starring in the Underworld film franchise, was rushed to a hospital in the Las Vegas area. According to a report from TMZ at the time, the tabloid claimed the actress was rushed to the Emergency Room "after her back gave out." With the weekend now in the rearview mirror Beckinsale has now taken to Instagram to offer a comment on her status and give fans on update on her condition, writing a simple message: "Feeling a lot better. Thank you so much for your kind messages and love x"

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 11 DAYS AGO