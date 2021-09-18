CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama Crimson Tide at Florida Gators: Time, betting odds, how to watch on TV, live stream

By Eddie Timanus, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 7 days ago

Top-ranked Alabama embarks on its Southeastern Conference title defense at No. 9 Florida in college football’s Week 3 headliner.

These teams met last December in the SEC championship game, but due to the quirks of the league scheduling format this will be the Crimson Tide’s first visit to Gainesville since 2011. Alabama leads the all-time series with the Gators 27-14 and has won the last seven meetings, including the 52-46 shootout in Atlanta to close out last season.

Both teams have undergone a lot of personnel changes this year, however. Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has picked up right where Mac Jones left off. Emory Jones has taken over the Florida offense, but Gators fans are even more excited about flashy freshman Anthony Richardson, who could also see action in the game .

Here’s what you need to know to take in the proceedings.

What time does Alabama at Florida start?

Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Florida.

What TV channel is Alabama at Florida on?

The game will be televised nationally on CBS.

How can I watch Alabama at Florida online via live stream?

The live stream can be accessed at cbssports.com, the CBS Sports app, or FuboTV .

What are the odds for Alabama at Florida?

The Crimson Tide are 14.5-point favorites with the over/under at 59.5 points, according to Tipico Sportsbook .

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO).

