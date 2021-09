BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Every September for the past few years Little Italy has hosted the world-famous Madonnari Arts Festival. COVID put the kibosh on that in 2020 and organizers feel it’s still not safe enough to gather. But they’re celebrating art and Italian culture by commissioning a mural–a mural so stunning you have to see it for yourself. “Carlos is an international phenomenon,” said Cyd Wolf of the Madonnari Arts Festival. Carlos is Carlos Alberto Garcia-Hernandez. Two weeks ago he flew in from Paris, where he just finished a mural at the French embassy. Now he’s transforming a wall on Stiles Street in Baltmore’s...

BALTIMORE, MD ・ 20 HOURS AGO