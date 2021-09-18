CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Aukus: France’s ambassador recall is ‘tip of the iceberg’, say analysts

The Guardian
The Guardian
 7 days ago

France’s historic decision to recall its ambassadors to the US and Australia is far more than a diplomatic spat, analysts have warned.

The move, in protest at Canberra’s surprise decision to cancel an order for French-built submarines and its security pact with Washington and London, will affect France and Europe’s role in Nato and already strained relations with the UK.

French officials have accused Australia, the US and the UK of behaving in an underhand, duplicitous manner that has betrayed and humiliated France.

A visibly angry Jean-Yves le Drian, the French foreign minister, accused the Americans and Australians of “lies and duplicity” over the Aukus deal. And he warned: “It’s not finished.”

Le Drian said Australia had told France that it was breaking the submarine contract and making a new deal with the US and UK just one hour before Scott Morrison, the Australian PM, announced it at a press conference.

“That is why I say there has been duplicity, contempt and lies, and when you have an ally of the stature of France, you don’t treat them like that,” Le Drian said.

Asked if there had been a failure of French intelligence in uncovering the secret deal, he replied: “The agreement project initiated by the US and Australia was decided by a small group and I’m not sure US and Australian ministers knew about it.

“When we see the US president with the Australian prime minister announce a new agreement, with Boris Johnson, the breach of trust is profound. In a real alliance you talk to each other, you don’t hide things, you respect the other party, and that is why this is a real crisis.”

Le Drian rejected suggestions that France was isolated in the European Union in its response to the Aukus deal, the foreign minister said: “I don’t believe we are alone in this affair. It’s not finished.”

Asked why France had not recalled its ambassador to the UK, Le Drian went on to say Britain’s role was “opportunistic” and described the country as “the fifth wheel on the wagon”.

“The UK accompanied this operation opportunistically,” a French diplomatic source told Reuters. “We do not need to consult in Paris with our ambassador to know what to think and what conclusions to draw from it.”

“This is far more than just a diplomatic spat. The withdrawal of ambassadors is the tip of the iceberg,” Peter Ricketts, a former permanent undersecretary at the Foreign Office and former UK ambassador to France, told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme.

“There is a deep sense of betrayal in France because this wasn’t just an arms contract, this was France setting up a strategic partnership with Australia and the Australians have now thrown that away and negotiated behind the backs of France with two Nato allies, the US and UK, to replace it with a completely different contract.

“For the French this looks like a complete failure of trust between allies and calls into doubt what is Nato for. This puts a big rift down the middle of the Nato alliance … Britain needs a functioning Nato alliance.”

Ricketts added: “I think people underestimated the impact that this would have in France and how this would seem as a humiliation and betrayal in a year President Macron is running for election in a very tight race with the far right.”

The historic order to recall France’s ambassadors came directly from Macron. A spokesperson for the Elysée said the “seriousness” of the situation required the president’s response. “Beyond the question of the breach of a contract and its consequences, particularly in terms of jobs, there is what this decision says about the alliance strategy. [Such behaviour] is unacceptable between allies,” the Elysée said.

The French are furious at Australia’s decision to cancel a A$90bn (£48bn) contract that it signed with the French company Naval Group in 2016 for a fleet of 12 state-of-the-art attack class submarines. That deal became bogged down in cost overruns, delays and design changes. Naval Group said the new deal that will see Canberra acquire nuclear-powered submarines built by the US and UK, instead of those from France, was a “great disappointment”.

Le Drian had already described the trilateral Aukus security pact – including the submarine deal – as a “stab in the back”.

01:27

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wxrz0_0c0AOgOC00
‘Stab in the back’: France accuses US of sinking Australia submarine deal – video

“The abandoning of the ocean-class submarine project that linked Australia and France since 2016, and the announcement of a new partnership with the United States to launch studies on possible future cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines, constitute unacceptable behaviour between allies and partners, the consequences of which affect the very conception we have of our alliances, our partnerships and the importance of the Indo-Pacific region for Europe,” he added.

France is also furious at what it sees as the dishonesty of statements coming out of Australia, whose the prime minister, Scott Morrison, said Canberra wanted nuclear submarines “with more autonomy and more discreet than the conventional submarines that France proposed”.

France says it altered the design of its nuclear submarines to diesel because that is what Australia wanted and ordered.

In terms of the Indo-Pacific partnership, France is a natural ally for Australia as it has overseas territories home to more than 1.6 million French citizens in the region. Paris also has a significant military presence there, with 8,000 soldiers and dozens of ships, including nuclear submarines, positioned in several bases.

Nathalie Goulet, an opposition member and vice-president of the French Sénat’s foreign affairs, defence and armed forces commission, said the situation was “very disturbing”. “Someone should have warned before this breach of contract … I don’t understand this couldn’t have happened overnight,” she said.

“It’s a failure for industry, intelligence and communication and a public humiliation … and nobody likes to be humiliated, even the French.”

It is the first time France has recalled a US ambassador; the two countries have been allies since the US war of independence. France also cancelled a gala due to be held on Friday to commemorate the anniversary of the Battle of Chesapeake Bay, a decisive event in the war, which ended with the French fleet’s victory over the British on 5 September 1781.

A White House official told Reuters that the US regretted the French decision and said Washington had been in close touch with Paris. The official said the US would be engaged in the coming days to resolve differences between the two countries.

The Australian foreign affairs minister, Marise Payne, in Washington, said she understood the “disappointment” in Paris and hoped to work with France to ensure it understands “the value we place on the bilateral relationship and the work that we want to continue to do together”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Aukus defence pact has led to a ‘loss of trust’ in the US, says key adviser to Merkel

The Aukus defence pact has led to a “big loss of trust” in President Biden’s administration, a key adviser to German chancellor Angela Merkel has said. Christoph Heusgen, who served as German ambassador to the United States until June of this year, said that President Biden was treating allies in the same way as his predecessor Donald Trump did. He told The Financial Times that the agreement, which will allow Australia to build nuclear-powered submarines using British and American technology, was an “insult to a Nato partner”, adding: “I don’t know whether that loss has been sufficiently outweighed by the...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

UK seeks smoother waters with France after subs row

Britain on Friday sought to turn a page with France after a cross-continental diplomatic crisis centred on alleged deceit over a submarine contract with Australia. French President Emmanuel Macron was left furious last week after Australia ditched a mega-deal to buy diesel submarines from France in favour of nuclear-powered US ones, under an agreement secured during secret talks facilitated by Britain. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson reached out to Macron for a telephone call Friday after Paris accused its UK, US and Australian allies of a "stab in the back" over the deal and dismissed London as a "junior partner" to Washington. Johnson and Macron "reaffirmed the importance of the UK-France relationship and agreed to continue working closely together around the world on our shared agenda, through NATO and bilaterally," Downing Street said in a statement.
POLITICS
The Independent

French ambassador returning to US after Biden and Macron call discussing Australian nuclear sub deal

Diplomatic relations between France and the United States are on the mend after presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron spoke for the first time since the trilateral AUKUS alliance was announced.The deal between the US, the UK and Australia sank France’s $60bn submarine contract, leading to the unprecedented recall of its ambassador from Washington.In a joint statement following the call on Wednesday, Mr Macron said the ambassador will return in the next week after Mr Biden reaffirmed his “on-going commitment” to France and Europe.The pair agreed to meet in person at the end of October, likely around the Group...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

French minister: No mystery submarine deal came as 'a shock'

France's defense minister said Friday it was “not a mystery” that the announcement of defense deal among the the United States the United Kingdom and Australia that killed a multi-billion-dollar French submarine contract came as a shock to French officials. Defense Minister Florence Parly spoke after a meeting of the European Intervention Initiative, a 13-country defense cooperation framework that is separate from NATO and to which the U.K. also belongs. The meeting was held at a castle in Stockholm “We expect clarification” from “an ally and a European country,” Parly said in a reference to Britain.The three-way strategic...
MILITARY
AFP

French anger to test UN unity

UN chief Antonio Guterres has warned for years about the impact of divisions at the Security Council. - Anger vs. interests - The three Western nations on the Security Council have clashed before, notably with France's strident objections to the 2003 US invasion of Iraq, but during the Cold War and again in recent years they have largely been in lockstep.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Biden's warning to China: USS Wyoming test launches Trident II nuclear missiles off Cape Canaveral after Beijing warned of nuclear war risk over AUKUS submarine pact

The US Navy successfully conducted a scheduled two-missile test launch of un-armed life-extended Trident D5LE nuclear missiles from the USS Wyoming on Friday. The USS Wyoming (SSBN-742), an Ohio-class ballistic missile submarine, was floating off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Florida when it completed the test, which was part of a Demonstration and Shakedown Operation, designated DASO-31.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marise Payne
Person
Scott Morrison
Person
Peter Ricketts
americanmilitarynews.com

France recalls US, Australian ambassadors over submarine feud

France recalled its ambassadors to the U.S. and Australia in a diplomatic slap intended to convey its anger over a deal forged in secrecy that saw Paris lose a multibillion-dollar submarine contract. While France and the U.S. have at times been at odds on global affairs, including over the Iraq...
MILITARY
USNI News

Australia Needs Nuclear Sub for ‘Regional Superiority’ Defense Minister Says; France Recalls Ambassadors to U.S., Australia

Australia’s defense minister said his country entered a new trilateral agreement with the United States and the United Kingdom because “we needed a nuclear-powered submarine for regional superiority,” adding more American deployments of forces, “aircraft of all types” and providing logistical and sustainment facilities for U.S. Navy ships can be expected in the future.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#To France#Europe#Iceberg#French#Nato#Americans#Australians#The European Union#Reuters#The Foreign Office#Bbc Radio 4#Naval Group
The Independent

France pledges support for Lebanon's new prime minister

French President Emmanuel Macro met Friday with Lebanon’s new prime minister, wishing him success and promising France would continue to support to the crisis-struck country. Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati is on his first foreign trip, days after his government was confirmed by parliament. The confirmation ended a 13-month deadlock that came as Lebanon is struggling with an economic meltdown and rising poverty.“You have an immense and historic responsibility," Macron told Mikati during a joint press conference at the Elysee "We will do everything to help you succeed.”Throughout Lebanon's crisis, France had taken the lead among the international...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
erienewsnow.com

Situation becoming 'dire' at US airbase in Germany housing approximately 2,000 pregnant Afghan refugees

The task of accommodating 10,000 Afghan refugees, including approximately 2,000 pregnant women, is putting facilities at Ramstein airbase in Germany under tremendous strain as nighttime temperatures drop toward freezing and what was meant to be a 10-day temporary stay is stretching into weeks, with one US source familiar with the situation describing it as becoming "dire."
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Iran FM says nuclear talks will restart 'very soon'

Iran's foreign minister said Friday that stalled talks on the Iranian nuclear accord would resume "very soon" but the United States responded by saying it wasn't sure what timeframe Tehran had in mind. The talks, brokered by the Europeans, seek the return of the United States to the 2015 agreement trashed by former president Donald Trump -- as well as Iran's return to full compliance. "We are reviewing the Vienna negotiations files currently and very soon Iran's negotiations with the four plus one countries will recommence," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told reporters in New York, referring to Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany. "We see a constructive type of negotiation that will lead to tangible verifiable results in the foreign policy of the new government in Iran," the foreign minister added during a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly.
MIDDLE EAST
The Guardian

The Guardian

22K+
Followers
15K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy