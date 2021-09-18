CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

AMD + Valve Focusing On P-State / CPPC Driver With Schedutil For Better Linux Efficiency

By Michael Larabel in AMD
phoronix.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported at the start of August, AMD and Valve have been working on Linux CPU performance/frequency scaling improvements with the Steam Deck being one of the leading motivators. As speculated at that time, their work would likely revolve around use of ACPI CPPC found with Zen 2 CPUs and newer. Published last week was that AMD P-State driver for Linux systems indeed now leveraging CPPC information. AMD formally presented this new driver yesterday at XDC2021.

www.phoronix.com

Comments / 0

Related
ScienceAlert

A Major Advance in Computing Solves a Complex Math Problem 1 Million Times Faster

Reservoir computing is already one of the most advanced and most powerful types of artificial intelligence that scientists have at their disposal – and now a new study outlines how to make it up to a million times faster on certain tasks. That's an exciting development when it comes to tackling the most complex computational challenges, from predicting the way the weather is going to turn, to modeling the flow of fluids through a particular space. Such problems are what this type of resource-intensive computing was developed to take on; now, the latest innovations are going to make it even more useful....
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Habana Labs AI Driver Updates Submitted For Linux 5.15

While last week was the main "char/misc" pull request for the Linux 5.15 merge window, the Habana Labs driver changes were previously reverted from there due to opposition from the upstream kernel developers in the Direct Rendering Manager space. The concerning patches around DMA-BUF have now been removed and a new pull request submitted with updates to this AI driver for Linux 5.15.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linux#Valve#Amd And#Acpi Cppc
TechRadar

There's been another huge quantum computing breakthrough

Researchers at Japan’s Riken Center for Emergent Matter Science have achieved a major step forward in increasing the scalability of quantum computers. Instead of simply incrementing the total qubits in a system, the researchers have demonstrated a triple-qubit, silicon-based quantum computing mechanism. Qubits, the quantum equivalent of the traditional computing...
ENGINEERING
bit-tech.net

AMD's latest Radeon driver intros Auto Overclocking

AMD has released Radeon Software Adrenalin 21.9.1, the latest version of its software suite supporting Radeon graphics cards. As well as the usual new games support and bug fixes, that are a permanent feature of such driver updates, there are some major introductions that are worth highlighting, as per our headline; Auto Overclocking, Windows 11 support, and wider system support for AMD Smart Access Memory (SAM, AKA Resizeable BAR).
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15 Is A Very Exciting Kernel For AMD

While working on my usual Linux kernel feature overview that summarizes the many articles over the past two weeks outlining all of the new features and changes merged, one area that particularly stands out for Linux 5.15 are all of AMD's upstream contributions that happened to make it in this kernel. There is a lot of new enablement on the AMD side -- both for CPUs and Radeon graphics -- but also improving existing hardware support.
COMPUTERS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
AMD
NewsBreak
Software
Ars Technica

New drivers add performance-boosting memory-access feature to older AMD GPUs

GPU driver releases normally aren't very newsworthy; they usually fix bugs, boost performance in some games, and add support for new GPUs. But owners of last-generation AMD Radeon RX 5000-series graphics cards should take note of today's Adrenalin 21.9.1 release. This update adds support for AMD's "Smart Access Memory" (SAM) feature for older GPUs. AMD says the feature can improve game performance by up to 15 percent in some games.
COMPUTERS
windowslatest.com

AMD driver delivers official support for Windows 11

Microsoft has already confirmed that Windows 11 version 21H2 will begin rolling out on October 5 and testers can join the Windows Insider program to try the early builds of the operating system. PC makers like Intel, AMD and Nvidia are slowly preparing their drivers and apps for Windows 11....
SOFTWARE
phoronix.com

Linux 5.15-rc1 Brings New NTFS Driver, In-Kernel SMB3 Server, AMD Changes, Intel DG2

As expected this evening the Linux 5.15-rc1 kernel was released to top off the two week merge window that saw many changes to the kernel. Tomorrow I'll have published our extensive feature overview of Linux 5.15 changes, but some of the highlights include Paragon NTFS3 as the new NTFS file-system driver, KSMBD as an in-kernel SMB3 file server, opt-in L1d cache flushing on context switching, continued Apple M1 bring-up work, many AMD improvements, and initial Intel DG2/Alchemist and XeHP discrete graphics bring-up work, among a lot of other new hardware enablement.
COMPUTERS
The Motley Fool

Better Buy: AMD vs. Micron Technology

Micron stock has struggled in recent months despite putting up good numbers, while AMD continues to march higher thanks to several catalysts. AMD's market share gains and opportunities offer a path to strong future growth. The memory market isn't slowing, and that could help change Micron's stock fortunes. Five months...
MARKETS
TechRadar

AMD Radeon and Ryzen chipset drivers for Windows 11 now live

AMD released a new set of drivers for its Radeon graphics cards, Ryzen processors, Radeon Pro graphics, and Radeon integrated graphics for AMD processors this week, bringing full Radeon graphics and Ryzen chipset support to Windows 11 ahead of its October 5 release. "Windows 11 is just around the corner,...
SOFTWARE
techgage.com

AMD Releases 21.Q3 Radeon PRO Enterprise Driver, Enhances Remote & Viewport Boost Support

AMD has just released the latest iteration of its Radeon PRO Software for Enterprise, version 21.Q3. Highlights include performance improvements year-over-year, which the company claims is as high as 16% across multiple benchmark workloads. The latest driver also includes the usual optimization that improves stability and reliability. In the news...
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

HP OMEN Laptops To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.16

HP's higher-end "OMEN" laptop series is set to see better support with the next kernel cycle. While just missing out on the Linux 5.15 merge window, one of the early changes queued up so far this week in any of the "-next" branches is the x86 platform drivers picking up HP OMEN laptop support within the HP WMI driver.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy