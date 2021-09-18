Apple Watch 7 upgrade: What to know about trading in your old watch to get the best deal
This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad model, and the iPhone 13 lineup at its virtual product launch event on Tuesday. The new Apple Watch will arrive later this fall, and pricing starts at $399. In addition, the new device will run WatchOS 8 -- available on Sept. 20 along with iOS 15 -- which brings a larger, more durable screen, a new workout detection options and fall detection options for cycling.www.cnet.com
Comments / 0