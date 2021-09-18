CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Apple Watch 7 upgrade: What to know about trading in your old watch to get the best deal

By Shelby Brown
CNET
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple introduced the Apple Watch Series 7, a new iPad model, and the iPhone 13 lineup at its virtual product launch event on Tuesday. The new Apple Watch will arrive later this fall, and pricing starts at $399. In addition, the new device will run WatchOS 8 -- available on Sept. 20 along with iOS 15 -- which brings a larger, more durable screen, a new workout detection options and fall detection options for cycling.

www.cnet.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Roku vs. Amazon Fire TV: Which streamer is best for Netflix, YouTube, Disney Plus, HBO Max in 2021?

Looking for a cheap, easy way to get streaming video from Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube, Apple TV Plus and everything else on to your TV? You have two excellent choices: Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Roku had long been the most popular name in streaming devices, but Amazon's Fire TV system has been gaining ground and both now boast over 50 million users, respectively. At CNET we've spent countless hours testing devices from both platforms and in general both work great. Most of the Roku and Fire TV devices we've reviewed have received an 8.0 (excellent) rating or higher.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

iPhone 13 is coming soon, but will Apple's new iPhone be buttonless?

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Say goodbye to the buttons on your iPhone 12. It may be the last iPhone to feature the on/off button. The iPhone 13 is scheduled to make an appearance on Sept. 14 at Apple's next event, and the new iPhone could go buttonless. But without the little bars on the side, how will you control your iPhone? Here's what rumors suggest Apple may do instead.
CELL PHONES
CNET

Apples new iPhone MagSafe Wallet has Find My built in

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. At Apple's fall event on Tuesday, the company announced the iPhone 13 series, the Apple Watch Series 7, a revamped iPad and iPad Mini, as well as iOS 15. The tech giant also unveiled new and updated accessories like the iPhone MagSafe Wallet with a built-in Find My feature. This new addition for the nearly year-old product means you'll be notified of your wallet's last known location if it gets separated from your phone, according to Apple.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Watches#Apple Id#Apple Watch 7#Apple Event#The Apple Watch Series 7#At T#T Mobile#Apple Watch For#The Apple Store
CNET

iOS 15 upgrade checklist: How to get your iPhone ready for Apple's big Monday update

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple. Apple's iOS 15 update will be available to download on Monday, Sept. 20, bringing new features like FaceTime calling your friends on Android, Focus Mode for managing your notifications, and storing a digital version of your driver's license on your phone. Apple unveiled iOS 15 back in June, but just revealed the software's release date during its iPhone 13 event on Tuesday.
CELL PHONES
POPSUGAR

Stop What You're Doing and Update Your iPhone to iOS 14.8 — Here's Why

As much as I hate to admit it, I'd be lost without my iPhone — it fosters my life. My photos, passwords, and everything else (that I don't care to share) are on there, which is why it'd be a massive pain in the you-know-what if my phone got hacked . . . and it could. Luckily, Apple has acted fast with a new iOS 14.8 update after discovering invasive spyware from the Israeli company NSO Group that infects your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac computer without any warning. That's right: no weird text or notification would alert you into realizing your phone's been hacked . . . it would continue to operate as normal. The spyware, called Pegasus, is capable of turning on your camera and microphone as well as recording your messages, texts, emails, and calls — even if they're encrypted. While it was discovered recently, it turns out our phones have been vulnerable to it since at least March of this year, aka, it's time to hurry up and download that update!
CELL PHONES
Power 93.7 WBLK

Own an Apple? You Need to Update Your Phone, Computer & Watch Immediately

If you're an Apple user, you need to update your phones, computers, and watches immediately. Spyware detected by researchers at University of Toronto Citizen's Lab allows hackers to infect Apple products without users even clicking on a link. "While analyzing the phone of a Saudi activist infected with NSO Group’s Pegasus spyware, we discovered a zero-day zero-click exploit against iMessage."
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Electronics
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 just made its debut at Apple’s iPhone 13 launch event

Tuesday has been a jam-packed news day on the Apple front, with the iPhone maker unveiling new phone models at its “California Streaming” iPhone 13 event. An event for which expectations were also primed beforehand for similar announcements on a number of other hardware fronts, including for new AirPods, and a new Apple Watch in the form of the Apple Watch Series 7. As well as possibly a number of other surprises from the smartphone giant. Moments ago, however, the iPhone maker formally showed off the expected redesign it’s prepared for the next Apple Watch. And we’ll have all the details...
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Apple explains what you need to do to prepare for the arrival of your new iPhone

If you pre-ordered an iPhone 13 series handset, Apple is willing to lend a hand to help you prepare for your new arrival. It's not exactly the same as preparing for a new bouncing bundle of joy ( a baby, of course), but if you look at the Settings app you might see that you have received some helpful hints from Apple about what to do to get ready for your new handset.
CELL PHONES
T3.com

Here’s why all Apple users need to install the iOS 14.8 update today

Though the release of iOS 15 is mere hours away, Apple users should make sure today that their device is running the latest version of its software. On the iPhone and iPad that’s iOS 14.8, while macOS 11.6 should be your current on MacBooks and iMacs and watchOS 7.6.2 on the Apple Watch.
TECHNOLOGY
US News and World Report

How to Update Apple Devices to Correct Security Flaw

Apple has released a critical software patch to fix a security vulnerability that researchers say could allow hackers to directly infect iPhones and other Apple devices without any involvement of the owner. Here's how to update your Apple devices. iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch. — Plug in your device and...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

Apple iPhone 14: Rumors, news, release date, and more

The iPhone 13 was recently announced, but we’re already looking ahead to the iPhone 14. Why? There have been plenty of rumors about the upcoming device, what it will look like, and what features will be on offer. In other words, while the phone could certainly surprise us, we may have a good idea of what the device will end up looking like. If you bought an iPhone 12, you may not even care about what the iPhone 13 offers. Instead, if you upgrade your phone every few years, the iPhone 14 may be more important to you. We’ll be updating this...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: $649.99 You Save: $150.00 (19%) Buy Now There...
CELL PHONES
Best Life

Apple Just Issued This Urgent Warning for All of Its Devices

From our computers to our smartphones, our devices hold a treasure trove of sensitive information. Still, we can be negligent with that precious data, whether we're accidentally leaving our iPhones sitting somewhere or clicking a suspicious link on our computers. Now, Apple is reckoning with a new security flaw that can affect all devices without any apparent error on the user's part—and there's only one way to fix it or risk getting hacked. Read on to find out what Apple is warning users to do to all their devices immediately.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Then, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. iOS 15 has officially been released to the public. That means that it has gone through months of beta testing, and is now deemed polished enough to be ready for the public. Some features have been pushed to a later date along the way, but...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy