A pleasant fall weekend is expected in Central New York. Quiet on Saturday with increasing clouds then there’s a small chance for a few spotty showers Saturday night. Temperatures will be nice and mild reaching the low 70s Saturday afternoon and mid-60s on Sunday. Cool westerly winds flowing over the warm waters of Lake Ontario will lead to some lake-effect clouds and a few showers on Sunday, mainly in and around the Mohawk Valley with more sunshine expected further south and in the North Country.

