Man City's Aim to 'Disrupt' Barcelona Contract Talks with Star Forward - Call Received During Summer Window

Ansu Fati is considered by fans of the Catalan club to be one of Barcelona’s key players for the foreseeable future and in testament to the 18-year-old’s evident talent, the teenager was awarded the prestigious No 10 shirt following the departure of Lionel Messi.

However, and perhaps concerning for Barcelona and their supporter base, Ansu Fati’s current deal is set to expire next summer and consequently, the youngster has been linked to many of Europe’s top clubs, including Manchester City.

The latest information to emerge from Spain suggests that the player's superstar agent Jorge Mendes 'received a call' from the Premier League champions at the end of the last summer transfer window, concerning his client.

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a report by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City have ‘tried to disrupt’ Barcelona’s contract negotiations with Ansu Fati.

The report claims that Jorge Mendes – the agent of Ansu Fati and several other global superstars within the sport – ‘received a call’ from Manchester City towards the back end of the 2021 summer transfer window regarding the availability of his client.

However, Sport Witness note that both Jorge Mendes and Ansu Fati believe that the youngster remaining in Catalonia is the best option for his career and therefore a move to Pep Guardiola’s side appears to be unlikely.

Manchester City have been linked with Ansu Fati throughout the month, however, owing to the Premier League side already being well-stocked on attacking players together with Barcelona’s strong desire to retain the winger, the prospect of Fati joining the Sky Blues seems improbable.

Moreover, it has previously been reported this week that Ansu Fati would like to remain in Catalonia and the youngster is expected to sign a new deal at Barcelona soon.

