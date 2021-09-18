Pike Road running back Quinshon Judkins returns from injury with pair of standout performances
Pike Road running back Quinshon Judkins was hamstrung by hamstring injuries. After the Patriots' game against Andalusia, Judkins was hampered no more. Judkins helped propel his team to a 28-14 victory after a disappointing first half. A week later, in a 55-0 blowout region win against Rehobeth, the Patriots (5-0, 2-0 Class 5A, Region 2) Judkins was even more involved in the offense with 120 yards and four touchdowns.www.montgomeryadvertiser.com
