City Jails: The chickens have come home to roost (opinion)

In the last 12 years, the leadership and management in the Department of Correction has been a dismal failure. Unfortunately, NYC correction officers and uniformed managers have been made the scapegoat, because now “the chickens have come home to roost” and blame for failure must be placed on someone. Over the years, and as recently as Aug. 26, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark has warned the city and department that when crimes are committed behind bars “there must be administrative tools for swift and certain punishment” and “we cannot prosecute our way out of this.” The jails are out of control because the mayor, City Council and other lawmakers have systemically removed all accountability from incarcerated people behind bars.