CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

City Jails: The chickens have come home to roost (opinion)

By Elias Husamudeen
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In the last 12 years, the leadership and management in the Department of Correction has been a dismal failure. Unfortunately, NYC correction officers and uniformed managers have been made the scapegoat, because now “the chickens have come home to roost” and blame for failure must be placed on someone. Over the years, and as recently as Aug. 26, Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark has warned the city and department that when crimes are committed behind bars “there must be administrative tools for swift and certain punishment” and “we cannot prosecute our way out of this.” The jails are out of control because the mayor, City Council and other lawmakers have systemically removed all accountability from incarcerated people behind bars.

www.silive.com

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Bronx, NY
New York City, NY
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darcel Clark
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
37K+
Followers
24K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy