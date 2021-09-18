Day of Caring features help from 102 volunteers

After a year off because of COVID, volunteers turned out in force Saturday for the 20th United Way Day of Caring.

The event consisted of painting, cleaning, landscaping and remodeling that took place today, thanks to the 102 volunteers who completed projects at 12 community sites.

The day started at 8 a.m. with a full buffet breakfast donated by Medure’s Catering at the Cascade Park pavilion. New Castle Mayor Chris Frye offered a speech on “A Vision for our Community.” He shared his story of his humble beginnings in New Castle and how he envisioned our community being a better place, if everyone would use their talents and gifts to serve one another.

Luz Colon, executive director, PA Governors Commission Latino Affairs, presented Mario Delgado, Latino Commissioner Lawrence County with a proclamation, recognizing September as, “ Latino Heritage Month.’ Casey Monroe, senior director, Health Promotion and Disease Prevention, Adagio Health, and Moriah Hathaway, executive director, Pennsylvania Commission, were included in the program to announce that onsite COVID-19 vaccines were available at Adagio Health Office, New Castle.

Sponsors for Day of Caring were: Platinum, Medure’s Catering and Next Level Photography; gold, PSSU/SEIU, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, IBEW No. 712 Wesbanco and First Presbyterian Church; silver, AFSCME No. 2902, Adagio Health; and bronze, AFSCME District Council 85, Dunkin’, and Getting’s Foundation.

Music was provided by Doug McIltrot.

Businesses participating in the event include AFSCME, BC3, Bible Way Church of God In Christ, Children’s Advocacy Center, Don Services, Edward Jones Investments, F5 Services, First National Bank, Forever Media, Fulton Bank, Human Service Center, Laurel High School, New Castle, High School, Penn Power/First Energy, Rep. Chris Sainato, Shenango High School, Tri-County Clean-ways, UPMC, Visit Lawrence County and Wesbanco,

The Day of Caring kicked off the United Way of Lawrence County annual campaign with a goal of $400,000.

“We need the financial support of everyone to raise funds to help our families recover from COVID-19 and to help sustain needed programs in our area,” said Terri Stramba, Stramba Farm and Fiber Studio and United Way of Lawrence County board president. “This event kicked off the 2021 United Way Annual Campaign that raises funds for local charities and programs in Lawrence County.”

Next Level Photography donated its professional service, and water was donated by DeCaprio Cleaning. These local restaurants provided pizzas to help feed our volunteers for lunch:Gallo’s, Pizza Man’s Pizza, Pizza Joe’s (Union), and Mr. Pizza.

To learn more about supporting the United Way of Lawrence County call (724) 658.8528 or visit our website at www.uwlawcty.org.