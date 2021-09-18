NASA Selects Five U.S. Companies – Including SpaceX and Blue Origin – for Artemis Lunar Lander Concepts
NASA has selected five U.S. companies to help the agency enable a steady pace of crewed trips to the lunar surface under the agency’s Artemis program. These companies will make advancements toward sustainable human landing system concepts, conduct risk-reduction activities, and provide feedback on NASA’s requirements to cultivate industry capabilities for crewed lunar landing missions.scitechdaily.com
Comments / 1