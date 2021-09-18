Bearaby’s Introduces Autumn Colors For Weight-Blanketed Warmth During Fall
Looking to capture that cozy feeling of waking up under a heavy comforter on a winter’s day? Why not hop on the weighted blanket train with colder times ahead?. Bearaby, the sustainably sourced blanket company launched in Dec. 2018, has earned a cult following with celebrity fans and waitlists that have reached over 80,000 people. Now, as the leaves change, Bearaby has got you covered with all-new, nature-inspired colors for its just-released Tree Napper fall collection.www.themanual.com
Comments / 0