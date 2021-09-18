CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Bearaby’s Introduces Autumn Colors For Weight-Blanketed Warmth During Fall

themanual.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to capture that cozy feeling of waking up under a heavy comforter on a winter’s day? Why not hop on the weighted blanket train with colder times ahead?. Bearaby, the sustainably sourced blanket company launched in Dec. 2018, has earned a cult following with celebrity fans and waitlists that have reached over 80,000 people. Now, as the leaves change, Bearaby has got you covered with all-new, nature-inspired colors for its just-released Tree Napper fall collection.

www.themanual.com

Comments / 0

Related
Vail Daily

Outside Scoop: Peeping the first of autumn colors

If you look to the horizon at the higher elevations, you will notice the aspen are beginning their annual color shift. Their quaking leaves change from striking, bright green to a range of colors, the most typical a golden yellow — but aspens can also turn everything in between, such as orange and red.
GARDENING
theinspiredroom.net

A Cozy Throw Blanket for Fall (+ Giveaway)

It wouldn’t be fall without a cozy throw blanket! I’m sooo in love with these gorgeous handcrafted Scrunchy Throws made by my talented and sweet friend, artisan Rebekah Polder The Handcrafted Home. They are literally the softest coziest most beautiful throws I’ve ever laid my hands (and eyes) on. Perfect...
SHOPPING
umn.edu

Expert Alert: The Drought's Impact on Autumn Colors

Fall colors are as anticipated as pumpkin spice lattes and sweater weather, but this year’s drought has put a damper on things. Because much of northern Minnesota remains in an extreme drought, Jessica Savage, assistant professor in the Swenson College of Science and Engineering, says things may look a little different.
ENVIRONMENT
merrillfotonews.com

Autumn was in the air for the Fall Festival

The Fourth Annual Fall Festival on the River Bend Trail was held Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Agra Pavilion on the River Bend Trail and drew attendees for the food, the crafts, the music, the fun, and the fresh air. Whether out for a walk, or wandering over to check out the restored cupola from the T.B. Scott Mansion in its permanent new location on the Trail, or coming specifically to check out the crafts and vendors, the beautiful seasonal weather made for a fairly steady stream of visitors to enjoy the Fall Festival.
MERRILL, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Autumn#Tencel Lyocell
purewow.com

The Weighted Blanket With an 80K Waitlist Just Released New Colors For Fall

If you're anything like us, you've been anxiously (but patiently) waiting to get your hands on Bearaby's bestselling weighted blanket with an 80K waitlist. Well, we're excited to tell you that the wait is finally over. Not only is the cult-favorite Tree Napper in super stock right now, but Bearaby just dropped *five* new colors of the weighted blanket just in time for fall.
Hampshire Review

Fall colors

The seasons here in Hampshire County can be pretty spectacular. As we exit our glorious summer days, we enter autumn with her colorful array of fall leaves. With so many varieties of trees, there is always one that provides us with a pallet of reds, oranges, yellows or the ever-prominent greens. Why not start a walking club with friends and neighbors? The exercise will provide inspiration and also renew your spirit during these uncertain times. Let’s let nature lead the way as we take in the fresh mountain air and connect with our neighbors and friends.
HAMPSHIRE COUNTY, WV
Only In Montana

Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Montana Autumn Colors

Is there anything more beautiful than the changing leaves in Montana in the fall? This is such a special time of year in the Treasure State, and there are some gorgeous drives you can take to experience the warm autumn hues firsthand. This road trip to the best fall foliage in Montana takes you from […] The post Take A Beautiful Fall Foliage Road Trip To See Montana Autumn Colors appeared first on Only In Your State.
Norman Transcript

Shrubs bring autumn color for a beautiful yard

As gardeners, we appreciate all the plants and trees that produce the brilliant foliage we see every fall as our growing season wanes. Stunning trees, bright orange pumpkins and brilliant mums all come to mind when we think of autumn colors. But you should also consider shrubs when planning for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
WREG

Transitioning into fall, or is it autumn?

Fall, also referred to as autumn, officially begins today at 2:21 PM. In the past, it was called “Harvest” because farmers collected their crops for the winter. Today the day and night both last for nearly 12 hours. In fact, the name “Equinox” derives from Latin and means equal night.
MEMPHIS, TN
The Guardian

Legends of the fall: is autumn all it’s cracked up to be?

Depending on your view, autumn has a bad rap, or an easy time of it. Overdue a renaissance or passé to even admit liking at all. As a child, I considered autumn the red-headed stepchild of the calendar. It was the end of summer. It was back to school. It was a period in which blue skies turned white and the sun started showing up less and less, like texts from a friend you’d made on holiday. Then, in a strange move, the government would surgically remove an entire hour of sunlight, presumably at the behest of whatever grisly nest of vampires came up with daylight savings time.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

Deal: Five Autumn Jackets to Consider During East Dane’s Fall Sale

Menswear retailer East Dane is throwing a big fall sale on a bunch of our favorite brands, from Barbour to Deus Ex Machina, with prices up to 50% off. There’s a lot to shop — shorts, sneakers, accessories — but considering tomorrow is the official start to fall, we’ve picked out five of our favorite jackets from the sale that’ll help you transition into cooler temps.
APPAREL
siouxlandproud.com

Get your fall color fix! Check out timing and location for peak autumn hues

IOWA – A shift in seasons can be felt in the air and that means the change in fall foliage colors won’t be far behind. Fall, with its shorter days of sunlight and cooler nights, officially begins September 22nd. But, the Iowa Department of Natural Resources says some trees in the state are already beginning to show their autumn colors.
IOWA STATE
WCCO News Talk 830

Fall colors outlook on the first day of Autumn

The leaves are leaving, colors are ripening, the woods are beckoning more than ever. Parts of northern MN already resemble the aftermath of a paint factory explosion in the days to come. Peak color will be making its way southward in the coming weeks
SPY

Fight the Cold and the Rain With One of The Best Camping Blankets

Camping gear is usually associated with outdoor adventures, hiking or weekends spent exploring nature. However, many of these items, such as camping blankets, are also extremely useful to have on hand in the trunk of your car or around the home. While some pieces of gear, such as compasses, maps and torches, can be replaced by these essential camping apps, we’re confident the best camping blankets will remain a handy necessity for years to come. Camping is extremely popular in the USA and having one of the best camping blankets in your armory of outdoor accessories is a must. It’s easy...
LIFESTYLE
thezoereport.com

Caramel Ribbon Hair Is Autumn’s Most Playful (& Flattering) Color Trend

Whether on your nails, in your closet, or on your head, rich browns and deep burgundy are practically synonymous with fall. This year, it seems like brunette in particular is leading the pack for the most popular hair color trends. “This fall, brunettes are finally having their moment,” says Jamila Powell, founder of Naturally Drenched and owner of Maggie Rose Salon. “After a summer where so many people were going lighter, now is the time to make the switch over to the dark side.”
HAIR CARE
beautypackaging.com

Baralan Introduces Maria Jar Super-Weight Line

Baralan, a consolidated player in primary packaging for the cosmetics and beauty industries, has introduced the Maria Jar Super-Weight (SW) line composed of three new glass jars in different capacities: the Maria Jar SW 15 ml, 30 ml and 50 ml. Designed for ease of use, the two smaller sizes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
themanual.com

The 10 Best Puffer Jackets for Men To Keep Warm This Fall and Winter

Pack up your short shorts and break your best boots out of storage, because autumn is officially upon us. You know what that means: The frigid winds and arctic chill of winter won’t be long to follow. Not to mention the precipitation, snow, sleet, hail, and “wintry mix” all very much included. And when the time comes, you won’t find a better defense from the cold than one of the season’s best puffer jackets.
Long Beach Post

Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall

As summer blooms fade, fall ushers in a wide array of gorgeous flowers to brighten up your outdoor and indoor spaces. Here’s a list of popular fall flowers and simple growing tips to help you get started. The post Colorful Flowers to Plant In the Fall appeared first on Long Beach Post.

Comments / 0

Community Policy