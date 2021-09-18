Police make arrest, search for 2nd suspect in Kansas killing

Junction City police have received a call from an individual who was the target of a scam call. According to the person, the caller was posing as Chief of Police John Lamb and attempting to gather donations for a campaign that the Chief was running. Any call and or email making such claims are false. Chief Lamb is not running any campaign and is not trying to solicit donations of any sort. No one from the Junction City Police Department will ever call you attempting to silicate money for any reason.

