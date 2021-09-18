CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make arrest, search for 2nd suspect in Kansas killing

 7 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting, have made an arrest and are asking the public for help to locate a second suspect. On Friday, Lawrence Police, with assistance from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, arrested 18-year-old Javier Isidro Romero on a requested charge of first-degree murder in the Wednesday death of 21-year-old Christian Willis in the 1500 block of Kentucky Street, according to police department spokesperson Patrick Compton.

ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

