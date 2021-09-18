CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennessee State

Vols' game day: Tennessee's all-time results on Sept. 18

By Ken Lay
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vjwUh_0c0AMM0C00

When Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech Saturday, it will mark the eighth time that the Volunteers have played on Sept. 18.

UT, which is 4-3 in games played on this date, will look to even its all-time record on Sept. 18.Tennessee is 4-0 at home on this date.

The Vols first played on Sept. 18 in 1965, defeating Army, 21-0, at Neyland Stadium.

In 1971, Tennessee defeated UT Santa Barbara, 48-6, in Knoxville. The Gauchos no longer field a football team.

The Vols shut out TCU, 31-0, in 1976.

Tennessee is 1-3 in Southeastern Conference games played on Sept. 18. All of Tennessee’s conference games played on this date have been against Florida.

Florida won 41-34 in Gainesville during the 1993 season. The Gators defeated Tennessee, 23-21, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 1999.

The Vols notched a 30-28 victory at Neyland Stadium in 2004, and the Gators prevailed in Gainesville, 31-17, in 2010.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sections

The five-star quarterback is considered the nation’s No. 1 recruit for the 2023 class. He has the potential to be one of the highest rated quarterback prospects in history, regardless of class. Manning is Texas’ primary target for the 2023 cycle and it feels as if they’ve put all their...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Florida State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Knoxville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Tech#Game Day#Volunteers#Ben Hill Griffin Stadium#American Football#Ut Santa Barbara#Tcu#Gators
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN FPI Predicts Notre Dame-Wisconsin

If you’ve followed a decent amount of my work here or on Twitter you’ve likely at stumbled into my thoughts on ESPN’s Football Power Index (FPI) at some point. In summary I like the idea of having something that puts a formula to rankings and predictions, but sometimes that formula just doesn’t make sense.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Texas Christian University
NewsBreak
Army
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oklahoma Sooners pick up commitment from another five-star recruit for 2023

The Oklahoma Sooners received some excellent news in the midst of their preparation for the West Virginia Mountaineers.The Sooners landed the commitment of five-star wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. Moore joins the number one ranked recruiting class in the nation for 2023 and also joins his Los Alamitos High School teammates in the Sooners 2023 class. Malachi Nelson and Makai Lemon virtually kickstarted this recruiting class with their pledges this summer.
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5-star QB Dante Moore reportedly will attend MSU-Nebraska game on Saturday

One of the nation’s top quarterbacks in the 2023 class will be in attendance for Michigan State’s matchup against Nebraska on Saturday. Jason Killop of Rivals is reporting that 5-star quarterback Dante Moore of Detroit is planning to visit Michigan State for their matchup with the Cornhuskers on Saturday. Moore will be one of many recruits that’ll be on campus for this game, as it appears to be a huge recruiting weekend for both the football and basketball programs.
MICHIGAN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame likely without Hinish vs. Wisconsin

Rumors have swirled this week surrounding the health of veteran Notre Dame nose tackle Kurt Hinish to the point that Brian Kelly was asked about his availability on Thursday. Despite being listed atop the depth chart this week veteran Notre Dame reporter Tim Prister is hearing that Hinish won’t be able to play against Wisconsin.
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

35K+
Followers
72K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy