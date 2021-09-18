Vols' game day: Tennessee's all-time results on Sept. 18

When Tennessee hosts Tennessee Tech Saturday, it will mark the eighth time that the Volunteers have played on Sept. 18.

UT, which is 4-3 in games played on this date, will look to even its all-time record on Sept. 18.Tennessee is 4-0 at home on this date.

The Vols first played on Sept. 18 in 1965, defeating Army, 21-0, at Neyland Stadium.

In 1971, Tennessee defeated UT Santa Barbara, 48-6, in Knoxville. The Gauchos no longer field a football team.

The Vols shut out TCU, 31-0, in 1976.

Tennessee is 1-3 in Southeastern Conference games played on Sept. 18. All of Tennessee’s conference games played on this date have been against Florida.

Florida won 41-34 in Gainesville during the 1993 season. The Gators defeated Tennessee, 23-21, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in 1999.

The Vols notched a 30-28 victory at Neyland Stadium in 2004, and the Gators prevailed in Gainesville, 31-17, in 2010.