Bicycles

Hydration-Packed Triathlon Bikes

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe SCOTT Sports Plasma 6 triathlon bike is the followup to the brand's previous version that promises to offer enhanced support for avid riders with a range of impressive features. The bike is built with a hydration system inside the unit to keep riders hydrated at all times, while also providing optimized aerodynamics to help it easily glide down the track. A series of adjustable parts will also allow for the fine tuning of the rider experience to keep athletes supported at all times when riding for leisure, training or racing.

