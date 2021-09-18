Hydration-Packed Triathlon Bikes

The Springboro Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee is partnering with Kristy and Jason Moore at Crooked Handle Brewing Company for Bike the Handle on Wednesday, Sept. 22 at 6:30 p.m. Meet at the pub to enjoy a 10-mile ride on the streets of Springboro. After the ride, circle back to the brewery for prizes, food, and pub discounts. You must have a helmet and head/tail lights to participate. The ride is on the streets of Springboro and there will be hills. Inclement weather is anticipated. Please access your participation in light of your physical ability, experience in riding a bicycle, road and traffic conditions, and the weather. While the event will occur rain or shine, event organizers will assess conditions for conducting the ride immediately before the scheduled 6:30 p.m. start.

