Darcie Brown: “Allow yourself, and even consider seeking opportunities, to be imperfect and/or fail”

By Tyler Gallagher
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllow yourself, and even consider seeking opportunities, to be imperfect and/or fail. The more often we do something and it doesn’t work out as planned, the more we learn that we can handle it. The fear of failure often feels so big, so impossible to process and survive, but, when it comes down to it, we are all much more capable of withstanding step-backs and tolerating pivots than we may give ourselves credit for.

