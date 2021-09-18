CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

Cece Jones-Davis: “Open Your Life…and Your Heart”

By Tyler Gallagher
Thrive Global
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpen Your Life…and Your Heart. It’s time to diversify in your own life. Take an inventory of your circle — do you have friends who are people of color? Who are your doctors, vets, attorneys, etc? Being intentional about inclusivity in your personal life can help one understand different cultures and perspectives. Personal growth leads to societal transformation.

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheAtlantaVoice

VOICES: Suicide in the Black Community

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about suicide. Strange way to start a piece, I know, but I think it holds merit to the topic. Suicide. In the fifth grade I wrote a paper on the subject because it happened in my family, on my mother’s side. Her cousin’s father committed the act and as it was explained to […]
SOCIETY
stevenspoint.news

What is your life worth?

It’s an arbitrary question in some ways, but certainly not a rhetorical one. Our life’s worth can be defined in many ways, sometimes best pondered through question. In reflection, what kind of lasting impact have you had on others? What have you begun that will continue on?Have the efforts of your work been fully realized? Have you been a contributor or a consumer? What will you leave behind that will make a difference to others? If you were to die tomorrow, how will you be missed?
Thrive Global

An Instant can change your life

An instant can change your life. On Friday night (13th) as we were going out for Sabbath Dinner, my wife, Rafi, slipped on our stairs and was rushed to Royal Perth Hospital . I heard a bang and found my wife in a heap on the bottom of the stairs- covered in blood and lifeless.
Sentinel

There is a solution for your bleeding hearts: Jesus

Good morning, my dear friends! At last writing, I had been in Maine. Today, I’m sitting high on a mountaintop in Colorado, our second home. It’s home to us for many reasons, but at the very top of the list for me is the precious time I get to spend with my dear grandchildren. This morning, they are off to school, so I’ll use these moments to reflect as I share my heart with you. Last writing, I talked about how so many of us have bleeding hearts for one reason or another. Some are due to personal problems within our own hearts; maybe we haven’t asked Jesus to be our Savior and Lord yet, so we lack peace. Perhaps the bleeding heart is due to circumstances in our workplace, tour church, or our family. Maybe the aching heart comes from a place of unrest, confusion and chaos in each of our daily lives. Maybe, just maybe, we are leading out of control lives, running at paces that God didn’t put on us,but makings of our own. Why? If we knew the answers to all of our questions and situations, I guess we would have no need of God, now would we? So, we press on, with bleeding hearts entirely too much of the time, but there IS an answer, as I alluded to last writing. If only, we could touch the hem of Jesus’ robe, we surely would find the healing and the peace we desperately need. Friend, what does that look like in your life, this reaching for more of Jesus? Before we go another step, let’s be absolutely sure that we have asked Jesus to be Savior and Lord. That should fix it all, right? Well, it should, but we must avail ourselves to the power that is at work within us — the power of the Holy Spirit. When we are up against a wall with no place to turn, we need to remember that we are His and He is ours. Nothing in all of creation can separate us from the love that is in Christ Jesus. Once we’ve settled that, we ought to be settled enough to go deeper with Him. But we are so frail and weak, aren’t we? Romans, chapter 8 has such rich teachings for us, if only we will stop, read, and apply it to our lives and all of the chaos that wants to drag us away from Him. Starting at verse 26, it reads: “And the Holy Spirit helps us in our weakness. For example, we don’t know what God wants us to pray for, but the Holy Spirit prays for us with groanings that cannot be expressed in words. And the Father who knows all hearts knows what the Spirit is saying, for the Spirit pleads for us believers in harmony with God’s own will.” Then comes that ever famous verse we so often quote, “And we know that God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God and called according to His purpose for them.” This is tough stuff, isn’t it? We wonder how the pain we are currently enduring in our homes, jobs, churches, and society could possibly be for our own good. What kind of Father is that? I’m so glad you asked. He is one who loves us so deeply that He groans for us in our weaknesses! Listen, dear friends, we have a Father, Abba Father, daddy God, who loves us so very much. He is not willing that any should perish, but that all should come to faith in His dear Son. Some have hardened their hearts against Him, so that they cannot possibly believe this gospel — this good news of salvation through Jesus. But for those of us who know Jesus, all that we need for all of life is encompassed in Him. When we are weak, He is strong. He currently sits at the right hand of the Father, pleading for our needs — groaning on our behalf. Verses 35-37 of this chapter tell us this: Can anything ever separate us from Christ’s love? Does it mean He no longer loves us if we have trouble or calamity, or are persecuted, or hungry, or destitute, or in danger, or threatened with death” No! Despite all these things, overwhelming victory is ours through Christ, who loved us. This then, is the victory that is ours, friends. We are overcomers, because we are His. Maybe a daily dose of reminders is just what you need to help you right now. Philippians 4:8,9 says: “Now, dear brothers and sisters, one final thing. Fix your thoughts on what is true, and honorable, and right, and pure, and lovely, and admirable. Think about things that are excellent and worthy of praise, then the God of peace will be with you.” Couldn’t we make a habit of this daily? What is true is that you are a child of God, dearly loved. What is honorable is that Jesus died for us when we were so undeserving, yet He loved us anyway. What is right is that one day, God will right all the wrongs in your personal life and in the world. For me this morning, what is pure and lovely is the endless blue sky on this mountaintop, the sounds of birds, and the harmony of nature here. What is admirable is that the Lord brings me herefrom time to time to remember all this; to stop and recognize all that is good in my life, and to praise His holy name for the blessings that I’m so undeserving of. He knows me so well. Whenever I lack peace because of all that swirls out of control around me, He is so faithful to pull me aside for a spell, so that I can remember, again. The blessings of grandchildren are sacred gifts and reminders that the world will go on, and our bleeding hearts can find the peace of God in the midst of it all. Hallelujah! What a Savior! Between the ABCs, 123s, “The Three Bears,” and “Jesus Loves Me,” I can find peace in this troubled world. You can, too. This concludes my talk of bleeding hearts. Let’s be determined to turn it all around, to trust that the Lord knows all about our hurts and that is still on His throne. Nothing in all of creation can change that! Let’s praise Him so much more! He is God, and He is good. In just a few hours, I’ll be with my grandchildren again. They have a way of turning me into a child for a few moments and that isn’t so bad, now is it? Out of the mouths of babes…
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Alabama State
State
Oklahoma State
SFGate

How to support the caregivers in your life

(BPT) - November is National Family Caregivers month. For millions of Americans, it is more than a page on the calendar. Caregiving is a daily part of their lives. It is important to recognize the sacrifices caregivers make for loved ones. If you don’t have personal experience with caregiving, it is difficult to imagine just how hard it can be.
SOCIETY
guideposts.org

How Big Is Your Life

Dr. Norman Vincent Peale said, “How you live your life is directly proportional to how greatly you believe. Believe little, and you will have a little life. If your belief is weak, you will get a weak life. If your faith is fear-based, you will live a life of fear. But when you believe big, you get a big life!”
SOCIETY
Thrive Global

Daniel Mangena: “Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human”

Be compassionate with yourself and remember that you are human. Going for great things is amazing and very, very powerful, but we do well to remember that as humans, we’re not going to hit every single mark, we’re not going to hit every single goal and being okay with that will be instrumental in handling those times when we don’t actually hit the goal.
PHILANTHROPY
pittsburghparent.com

Ways to cultivate wellness in your life

To me, as a doctor, total wellness doesn’t mean always being healthy. Total wellness means resilience – the ability to experience each change that comes at me and use it to become more of the person I want to be. I put together five things You Need to Cultivate Total Wellness, so that you can be even more the person YOU want to be, no matter what stressors show up in your life.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Lifetimes#Art#Equitable Society#American
onstageblog.com

"Your Life is More Than Your Career." - Chatting with Tiffany Gilly-Forrer!

It is my honor to introduce you to Tiffany Gilly-Forrer. Originally from Portland, Oregon and currently based out of Greensboro, North Carolina, this talented actress earned her MFA in Acting at Louisiana State University. Tiffany is certified in the Seven Pillars Acting technique, has trained with Second City comedians, and has a great passion for BIPOC-centered stories, Classical Theatre, and new scripts. Tiffany has a cabaret coming up at the end of September along with Sarah Joy Kane at Don't Tell Mama. There is no bigger joy than featuring artists from all walks of life, and I truly feel that this young lady has only scratched the surface of her potential and how far she'll go in this industry. I am so happy to have the chance to feature Tiffany!
PORTLAND, OR
ceoworld.biz

Write the Story of Your Life

“An unexamined life is not worth living.” ―Socrates. Throughout my life, I believed in two things―continuous learning and constant feedback. Having reached 57 years, I decided to take feedback about my life. I want to share it with storytelling. It gives me a great sense of satisfaction that I led my life with purpose and meaning and provided a ray of hope and inspiration to the next generations. It helps me outline my principles, practices, and philosophies and leave my legacy to the future generations that I contributed my best despite financial constraints and family challenges and despite hailing from humble origins with toxic family backgrounds.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Thrive Global

Why is it Beneficial and Advisable to Live in the Present?

Suppose you lost 600 rupees four days ago and remember that today, it means you are dwelling in the past. Or say, you faced some problem on your way and you begin to think, ‘if I face that problem again, I will deal with it in this manner now.’ To think about the future while sitting here in the present means you are dwelling in the future. All Gnani, the Enlightened Ones, say one thing – Remain in the present.
SCIENCE
Thrive Global

She is a good friend that guides you and corrects you when you’re wrong

We don’t meet one day, but what she did. Make me happy, proud, and feel like I have truth sister, friend, and person who guide me through everything I did. Elisa’s Words, “Do whatever and ever your heart want only and don’t listen to negative people.”. She is really great...
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
Thrive Global

Morning Meditations Of Regrets Domain: Clint Ballard, Jr. ❤

Taking a chance on love, and giving your heart to someone is, risky. ❤ It’s the epitome of being at risk, with someone. One heart, mind, body, and Soul are practically on the line. Nevertheless, these are one of the risks when it comes to love. However, let’s remember to keep in mind that love is still a beautiful thing! Sometimes, the journey is more strenuous than what we desire it to be. Nevertheless, love is still, love!
MENTAL HEALTH
Thrive Global

Michelle Grace Maiellaro: “Smile Often (and Laugh More)”

Smile Often (and Laugh More). A smile is one of the easiest ways to express gratitude to others. It’s an unspoken sign that means, “I’m so happy you’re here,” or “Thank you for existing.”. As we all know, times are tough right now. In addition to the acute medical crisis...
MUSIC
Thrive Global

Intense Self-Kindness: Could it be the Antidote to Global Unrest?

I know you might be thinking, why do I have to practice anything in these times of upheaval? Isn’t it the governments’ responsibility to turn things around? After all, they are the ones receiving safe and inflated pay cheques and they appear to have all the power and control. Well,...
MENTAL HEALTH
artofmanliness.com

Podcast #739: Rewild Your Life

If you have one, take a look at your pet cat or dog. These animals descended from wildcats and wolves, but today live pretty sedate lives, walking around your house and yard, waiting for you to deliver some kibbles to their bowl. My guest today says that modern humans are,...
LIFESTYLE
newportri.com

THE OPEN DOOR: Adding playtime to your life

It’s just amazing to me how much you realize and learn later in life. I think if there are any “golden years” in growing older, it’s finding out how much you know that you didn’t know you knew! It’s also being able to tap into the cumulative years to find the treasures therein. Truly, there are treasures if we look with the correct purview, and by that, I mean with a wider scope than you might normally do.
NEWPORT, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy