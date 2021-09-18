CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester County, TN

Flash Flood Watch issued for Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood by NWS

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-20 03:39:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-20 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Chester; Crockett; Decatur; Fayette; Hardeman; Hardin; Haywood; Henderson; Lauderdale; Madison; McNairy; Shelby; Tipton FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee, including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn, Benton MS, DeSoto, Marshall, Prentiss, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo and Tunica. In West Tennessee, Chester, Crockett, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Haywood, Henderson, Lauderdale, Madison, McNairy, Shelby and Tipton. * Through this evening. * Periods of heavy rainfall associated with training thunderstorms could cause flash flooding across portions of the Mid South. Rainfall rates of up to 2 inches per hour are possible expected in the watch area. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches with locally higher amounts will be possible.

