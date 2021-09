The Altoona Curve barely avoided being no-hit in their 3-1 loss to the Bowie Baysox Friday night. Bowie built a 3-0 lead with an unearned run in the first, and a two run homer from Patrick Dorrian in the third off of Curve starter Jeff Passantino. This marked Passantino’s eighth loss of the year, despite striking out six in the effort last night. Reliever Noe Toribo, who struck out seven and kept Bowie off the board.