Tragic mistake: U.S. airstrike killed 7 children, no terrorists

(Arlington, VA) — The U.S. is admitting is mistakenly killed ten civilians in Afghanistan, in a strike that followed a terrorist attack on our forces. General Milley said at the time he believed it was a “righteous strike”. ABC News tweeted at the time: BREAKING: Pres. Biden says he’s ordered his commanders “to develop operational plans to strike ISIS-K assets, leadership and facilities.” “We will respond with force and precision at our time, at the place we choose and the moment of our choosing.” General Kenneth McKenzie said war planes targeted the wrong vehicle in Kabul, thinking it contained an ISIS-K suicide bomber. Ten people were killed, including seven children. The strike happened after 13 U.S. troops were killed in a suicide attack outside the Kabul airport, and was seen as as a response by the Biden administration to the killing of 13 US servicemembers.

MILITARY ・ 8 DAYS AGO