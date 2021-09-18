Bear Necessities: Chicago confident OT Elijah Wilkinson can step in, if needed
This is our online morning newsletter, Bear Necessities. Subscribe to get the latest Bears news delivered to your mailbox every day. The Chicago Bears continue to deal with injuries at offensive tackle. After several injuries in training camp, which included the loss of second-round pick Teven Jenkins to back surgery, Chicago suffered a couple of big losses against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 1.bearswire.usatoday.com
Comments / 0