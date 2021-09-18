CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Here's how a proposed Wisconsin Rapids roads utility would work as public hearing nears

Cover picture for the articleWISCONSIN RAPIDS – Residents have few chances left to make their voices heard as the city looks to formalize a new utility and overhaul road funding next month. The Wisconsin Rapids City Council has scheduled a public hearing at 6 p.m. Sept. 21 for a new ordinance that would end the use of special assessment for road projects and create a new city-owned transportation utility aimed at increasing funding for local roads.

