Police make arrest, search for 2nd suspect in Kansas killing

A Texas man was arrested on multiple requested charges after a pursuit early this morning through parts of south Salina. Officers were called to the Speakeasy Bar and Grill, 2030 S. Ohio Street, around midnight for the report of a disorderly subject. While on their way, they were told that the person had left Speakeasy in a black pickup and was headed southbound on S. Ohio Street. An officer who was northbound in the 2300 block of S. Ohio Street observed a black pickup headed toward him allegedly doing 85 mph in a 35 mph zone, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

TEXAS STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO