$3.7M landmark Bloomfield Township castle is dripping with lavish touches

We have seen this castle before — five years back when the longtime owners put it up for sale after coddling it for four decades. Built near the end of the 1920s, the castle is now 93 years old — and not to be confused with the 30-year-old "Game of Thrones"-like castle in Rochester that was recently in the news. This castle had been the trophy home of a successful developer who lost it after the 1929 stock market crash.