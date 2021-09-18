CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL Week 2 fantasy football questions and answers: 32 reporters give advice on Nelson Agholor, Brandon Aiyuk, QBs, more

By NFL Nation reporters
ESPN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJameis Winston and Kyler Murray came out firing. Aaron Rodgers and Josh Allen did not. It was a topsy-turvy Week 1 in the NFL and for fantasy football managers. Some top picks delivered as expected. Some sleepers came through, too. But plenty of players expected to perform well underwhelmed. And the rookie class mostly left us thirsty for more, with solid debuts just about all around.

www.espn.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Injury Updates: Jerry Jeudy, Raheem Mostert, Brandon Aiyuk (2021 Fantasy Football)

We saw a ton of high-flying action in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season, but unfortunately, some players got hurt. Coming into this week, Dak Prescott, Carson Wentz, and Saquon Barkley were all dealing with notable injuries for their respective teams. All three of them suited up and played anyway. Prescott even showed us that he’s still an elite quarterback on Thursday Night Football. With Sunday’s slate of games now completed, here are the notable injuries that will have a lasting effect in fantasy football.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Fantasy Injury Report: Antonio Gibson, Brandon Aiyuk, Saquon Barkley injury updates

While rankings and projections are beneficial, nothing is more critical for fantasy football than following injuries, as the landscape will change with nearly every significant one. Now that we have made it through the first week of the 2021 NFL season, here is an update on some critical injury reports to watch and their fantasy football impact for Week 2.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
MassLive.com

Patriots injury report: Nelson Agholor, Jalen Mills questionable for Dolphins game

A Patriots wide receiver has been ruled out for Sunday’s season-opener with the Dolphins, but it wasn’t the one that spent all week on the injury report. Malcolm Perry was a surprise absence at Friday’s walkthrough and won’t make his Patriots debut Sunday due to a foot injury. Bill Belichick had actually claimed the gadget player from the Dolphins when he was waived earlier this month, but there will be no revenge game to open the season.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Roethlisberger
MassLive.com

Patriots’ Mac Jones throws first NFL touchdown pass to Nelson Agholor

FOXBOROUGH — If Mac Jones has a great career, Nelson Agholor will be the answer to a trivia question. Agholor was on the receiving end of the Patriots rookie quarterback’s first career touchdown pass with 2 minutes, 30 seconds left in the first half of their Sunday’s season opener at Gillette Stadium. The play gave New England a 10-7 lead over the Miami Dolphins.
NFL
numberfire.com

Patriots' Nelson Agholor (ankle) active for Week 1

New England Patriots wideout Nelson Agholor (ankle) will play in the team's season opener against the Miami Dolphins. Agholor appeared to be dealing with a minor injury in the final week or so of training camp, but it never seemed likely that he would miss the team's opening game. He figures to operate as the team's top receiver and best deep threat in 2020.
NFL
NESN

Nelson Agholor Offered This Advice To Damien Harris After Costly Fumble

Nelson Agholor put things in the proper perspective after Damien Harris fumbled away the New England Patriots’ season opener. Harris coughed up the ball inside the 10-yard line with his team driving for at least a game-leading field goal late in the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. The Dolphins recovered, ran out the clock and won a game they probably should have lost.
NFL
wmleader.com

Fantasy Injury Updates: Odell Beckham Jr., Nelson Agholor, Emmanuel Sanders affecting Week 1 WR rankings

As fantasy football owners get back in the groove of obsessing over start ’em, sit ’em decisions, we’re already getting a reminder that injuries — and nervously searching for the latest injury updates — will be a nuisance all year. Fortunately, when it comes to pass-catchers, Week 1 has been pretty tame. Jamison Crowder (COVID) and TE Evan Engram (calf) are out, and a few other wide receivers will miss at least three games after being placed on the IR (Curtis Samuel, Tre’Quan Smith, T.Y. Hilton, Rashod Bateman). Overall, though, the “questionable” WRs heading into Sunday aren’t exactly a who’s who, as Odell Beckham Jr., Darnell Mooney, Nelson Agholor, and Emmanuel Sanders are really the only guys with fantasy relevance.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Nfl Nation#Espn#Bills#Steelers#Ne#Ypc#Patriots#Rich Cimini Afc North#Bell#Ja Marr Chase#Bengals
numberfire.com

49ers: Brandon Aiyuk Week 1 usage due to hamstring tweak

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk "would've got his spot completely back" if not for a hamstring injury before the team's final preseason game, according to head coach Kyle Shanahan. What It Means:. Aiyuk wasn't targeted in Week 1 and he played fewer snaps than Trent Sherfield. That resulted...
NFL
Niners Nation

Golden Nuggets: Brandon Aiyuk was motivated by lack of playing time in Week 1

LB Dre Greenlaw (core muscle) CB Emmanuel Moseley (knee) DT Arik Armstead (adductor) S/LB Marcell Harris (oblique) “Definitely [surprised], but that was last week,” Aiyuk said. “Not really focused on that anymore. Another task at hand this week. Worried about that more than anything.”. “Being clean and what I have...
NBA
Sporting News

Fantasy Injury Updates: Latest news on WRs Brandon Aiyuk, Marquise Brown, Will Fuller ahead of Week 2 start 'em, sit 'em calls

Wide receivers Brandon Aiyuk, Marquise Brown, and Will Fuller are in the latest news cycle heading into Week 2. We don't have a ton of clarity on Aiyuk and Brown, but we're still forced to make decisions as fantasy football owners. Follow the latest news on these guys as we get closer to Sunday. For now, Aiyuk has a cloudy role in the 49ers passing game, Marquise Brown is dealing with a minor ailment, and Will Fuller missed Thursday's practice (though it wasn't injury related). We'll dive into more detail, what it means for each player, and how Week 2 rankings and start 'em, sit 'em decisions could be affected given their statuses.
NFL
CBS Sports

Fantasy Football Today: Week 2's biggest questions answered, plus the latest injury news

The Fantasy Football Today team is here to help make sure you've got your best lineup locked in this morning. Adam Aizer and Heath Cummings updated you on the latest news and answered some start/sit questions on this morning's FFT podcast, and Heath is on CBS Sports HQ with Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard until kickoff to answer your questions and get you ready for the week on the FFT live show.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Cincinnati Bengals
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
audacy.com

Shanahan denies Aiyuk is in 'doghouse,' blames 'fantasy football'

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan has once again addressed questions about the playing time of second-year wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. The 2020 first-round draft pick saw limited action in the Niners' win over the Lions in Week 1, prompting questions about his apparent slide down the depth chart. Earlier this week,...
NFL
Press Democrat

49ers’ Brandon Aiyuk aims to put disappointing Week 1 behind him

WHITE SULFUR SPRINGS, West Virginia — Brandon Aiyuk’s deafeningly quiet season opener “definitely” caught him by surprise, too. “But that was last week,” Aiyuk said after the 49ers’ practice Friday. “I’m not too focused on that anymore. Another task at hand this week.”. That task: cleanly execute his assignments, however...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy