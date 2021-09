Editor’s note: The following was written by Nancy Wendt. The First English Lutheran Church quilting group is proud to have set a record of making 287 quilts this year. Most of the quilts will be shipped to Lutheran World Relief. However, fifteen will be donated to Bethel House, along with ten others going to the Salvation Army in Janesville. We are so grateful to the women who help by sewing quilt tops at home and to all who so generously donate fabric and/or sheets so this ministry can continue. We are always in need of both material and sheets to use as backs for our quilts.

3 DAYS AGO