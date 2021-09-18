CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Major donation launches new building for UW-Madison school on computer and data sciences

By Kelly Meyerhofer, The Wisconsin State Journal
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Sep. 18—UW-Madison secured a major donation to launch the construction of a new campus building that officials say will further cement the city as a growing tech hub. The recently launched School of Computer, Data and Information Sciences will have a new home at the corner of Orchard Street and University Avenue, officials announced Friday. UW-Madison will demolish two service buildings currently located there to make way for the 300,000-square-foot, seven-story building. The estimated price tag is $225 million, all of which will be privately funded.

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic Community College breaks ground on new applied sciences building

SALISBURY, Md. – Wor-Wic Community College broke ground on a brand new Applied Sciences building Thursday afternoon. Campus administrators say the new building will have specialized electrical and engineering equipment for students to use while learning a whole range of disciplines. The $36 million project also features new roadways and...
SALISBURY, MD
nbc15.com

U.S. News ranks UW-Madison 42nd best college, 14th among public schools

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - U.S. News & World Report’s released their 2022 ranking of best colleges Monday, naming the University of Wisconsin-Madison 42nd overall (in a five-way tie), and 14th among public institutions. The rankings take into consideration data about undergraduate academic reputation, student excellence, faculty resources, expert opinion, financial...
MADISON, WI
HPCwire

$175M Commitment Helps Launch UW–Madison School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences

MADISON, Wis., Sept. 17, 2021 — The University of Wisconsin–Madison’s School of Computer, Data & Information Sciences — a unique, forward-thinking collaboration focused at the intersection of technology and humanity — is announcing a $175 million private investment and launching an effort to raise an additional $50 million to establish a new beacon for high tech in Wisconsin housed in a state-of-the-art facility in the center of campus.
MADISON, WI
fordham.edu

Fordham Launches New Computer Science Ph.D. Program

Fordham’s Department of Computer Science has unveiled a new Ph.D. program. The program is currently accepting applications from potential students for enrollment in fall 2022. Damian Lyons, Ph.D., professor of computer science, said the need for those with doctoral degrees in computer science is enormous, particularly in the private sector....
COLLEGES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rebecca Blank
Daily Cardinal

Unmasked at UW-Madison: ‘We are NOT anti-maskers’

As students shuffled from booth to booth at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s fall student organization fair, many took wide berths around a certain org’s table. Others approached with questions and inquisitive looks. As time passed, the members of the student org “Unmasked at UW-Madison” attached signs to their display board...
MADISON, WI
txstate.edu

Computer Science Majors complete summer internship with the Department of Homeland Security

Texas State graduate students Maria Tomasso and Kian O’Ryan recently completed a summer internship with the Department of Homeland Security’s Science and Technology 2021 Minority Serving Institutions Summer Research Internship. The students were selected by Dr. Dan Tamir, associate professor in the Department of Computer Science. Texas State University was...
TEXAS STATE
uhclthesignal.com

IMO: The benefits of implementing required computer science curriculum in schools

In American schools, the school district curriculum requires every course to have a possible career path. Having this opportunity allows students to decide what type of career they would like to pursue in the future. However, do schools have all the necessary classes that are needed for students to succeed in their future?
EDUCATION
The Guardian

Computer Science Teacher

Computer Science Teacher– Mitcham – Mixed Secondary School – ASAP start - £28,000-£45,000 pro rota - Part Time. ** Computer Science Teacher – Mixed Secondary School. ** Computer Science Teacher – £28,000-£45,000 pro rota x3 days per week. ** Computer Science Teacher – ASAP start. Are you keen to join...
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw Madison#Computer Sciences#School Of Computer#Warf#The Hamel Music Center#Republicans
erau.edu

New Data Science Tool Boosts First-Year Student Success

When Data Science graduate student Alex Hall heard that the educational support specialist in Embry-Riddle’s College of Arts and Sciences (COAS) was manually downloading data in order to identify students who were struggling during the pandemic, Hall knew he could help. “I’m always interested in improving and automating processes, as...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wgvunews.org

Aquinas College celebrates the dedication of the its new science building

Grand Rapids’ Aquinas College celebrated the renovation and expansion of Albertus Magnus Hall of Science. The $58 million Gold LEED-certified building $ doubles the square footage of Albertus Hall for a total of more than 89,000 square feet. Albertus Hall was originally built in 1959, with its upgrades it will...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
fiddleheadfocus.com

UMFK and St. John Valley Technology Center develop new computer science credit agreement

FORT KENT, Maine – The University of Maine at Fort Kent is pleased to announce a new articulation agreement with the St. John Valley Technology Center. High school students who successfully complete the Advanced Technologies program at the St. John Valley Technology Center in Frenchville and who enroll at UMFK will now be starting their pursuit of a college degree with up to six college credits already earned.
FORT KENT, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Daily Northwestern

Department of Statistics charts a new path with data science major

Data science is continuing its positive trend at Northwestern, with the Department of Statistics launching a new data science major next fall. The department will also build on its data science minor to accommodate growing numbers of interested students, said Statistics Prof. Arend Kuyper, director of the minor in data science. He said the program has become increasingly popular since it launched, growing from 76 students in fall 2019 to 349 in fall 2021. Growing relevance in the working world today has boosted interest in the data science field, Kuyper said.
COLLEGES
NottinghamMD.com

Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow

NOTTINGHAM, MD—The Maryland School for the Blind on Friday announced that Regina Fugate has been selected as a 2021-22 Computer Science Teachers Association (CSTA) Equity Fellow. Fugate, a certified teacher of the visually impaired (TVI), is a 2002 graduate of Berea College in Kentucky and received her Master’s Degree in Special Education from Vanderbilt University in 2007. She has been … Continue reading "Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow" The post Maryland School for the Blind teacher announced as Computer Science Teachers Association Equity Fellow appeared first on Nottingham MD.
NOTTINGHAM, MD
wisc.edu

New ‘Artivism’ program provides immediate financial support for UW–Madison student projects intersecting art and activism

The UW–Madison Division of the Arts’ Inclusion, Diversity, Equity, and Access (IDEA) Committee is pleased to announce the launch of a new funding opportunity called the Artivism Student Action Program (ASAP). Available to UW–Madison students in any year or major of study, ASAP was developed in response to students’ desires...
MADISON, WI
Government Technology

Washington State University Planning New Science Buildings

(TNS) — With the conclusion of a pair of major construction projects on its Pullman campus, Washington State University is preparing to make way for two new science buildings that will replace aging facilities in the heart of campus. Louise Sweeney, project manager lead for WSU's Facilities Services department, said...
WASHINGTON STATE
denison.edu

Denison University launches new journalism major and minor

Last spring, a new journalism major and minor was approved by the university’s faculty. The new major builds on the success of the Narrative Journalism concentration, which began during the 2016-2017 academic year. Designed in collaboration by the Communication and English departments, the journalism major offers a liberal arts approach across various disciplines.
GRANVILLE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy