Major donation launches new building for UW-Madison school on computer and data sciences

Data science is continuing its positive trend at Northwestern, with the Department of Statistics launching a new data science major next fall. The department will also build on its data science minor to accommodate growing numbers of interested students, said Statistics Prof. Arend Kuyper, director of the minor in data science. He said the program has become increasingly popular since it launched, growing from 76 students in fall 2019 to 349 in fall 2021. Growing relevance in the working world today has boosted interest in the data science field, Kuyper said.

COLLEGES ・ 1 DAY AGO