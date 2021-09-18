High school football roundup: Lake Braddock edges North Stafford with late 2-point stop

Indian River (0-0) vs. Fayetteville-Manlius (1-0) Outlook: This game marks the season opener for Indian River, which had last week’s road matchup against West Genesee canceled after part of the Warriors’ team was placed in quarantine during the first week of practice in August. Indian River was to have played back on Sept. 3, but Utica Proctor opted out of the game. Indian River went 3-1 in the Fall II season in the spring after forging a 7-2 record in 2019. Now seniors, running backs Rowan Marsell and Michael Davis spearheaded the Warriors on offense in the spring, with Marsell running for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns in the four games and Davis totaling 596 yards on the ground. Fayetteville-Manlius is coming off a 54-14 season-opening triumph over Carthage last Friday. The Hornets are one of three teams that moved down from Class AA to compete in Class A this year, along with Christian Brothers Academy and West Genesee.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 8 DAYS AGO