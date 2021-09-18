CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
High School

High school football roundup: Lake Braddock edges North Stafford with late 2-point stop

By The Free Lance-Star, Fredericksburg, Va.
northwestgeorgianews.com
 7 days ago

Cliff Davis snagged a 36-yard scoring pass from strike from Nick Pearson with about a minute left, but North Stafford came up short on a 2-point conversion run allowing Lake Braddock to hang on for the win. Tevin White opened the scoring in the first quarter with a 32-yard run...

www.northwestgeorgianews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Republic

High school sports roundup

CARMEL — Class 3A No. 11 Carmel scored all four of its goals in the first half to defeat 3A No. 18 Columbus North 4-0. The Bull Dogs (6-3) had 12 shots with nine of them on goal. Goalkeeper Oscar Ballinas recorded six saves. BOYS Tennis. Jets top Spartans. HOPE...
HIGH SCHOOL
jdnews.com

High School Football: Jacksonville-Area Week 4 Roundup

Quarterback Josh Benton ran for 172 yards and three touchdowns on 10 carries and threw for another score in the Cardinals’ home win over the Patriots. Benton had a 61-yard touchdown run in the first quarter to give Jacksonville a 7-0 lead, had a 49-yard scoring run that extended the Cardinals’ lead to 20-7 and added a 5-yard touchdown run with 1:34 left in the second quarter to make it 27-7.
Salisbury Post

High school football roundup: Another shutout for Hornets

SALISBURY — Salisbury ran back three kicks for touchdowns and overwhelmed South Rowan 53-0 on Friday at Ludwig Stadium. Salisbury has begun the season with three lopsided, running-clock victories and has opened a season with three straight shutouts for the first time since 1995. The 1995 Hornets, who went 12-1,...
Daily Jeffersonian

High School Roundup: Cambridge boys soccer upends Coshocton, 5-2

COSHOCTON — Visiting Cambridge High started fast on Saturday, leading to a 5-2 victory over Coshocton in boys varsity soccer action. The Bobcats jumped out to a 3-0 lead following the first half of play, and held on for the road victory. Andrew Filippis recorded a hat-trick with a three...
CAMBRIDGE, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Landon Wilson
Person
Nick Pearson
Person
Nick Perkins
Person
Jack Pearson
Chronicle-Telegram

High school football: Firelands withstands late rally from Wellington

WELLINGTON — Firelands knew it was in for a tough 48-minute game against Wellington in its Lorain County League opener … and it lived up to the billing. Leading by seven points late in the game, the Falcons (2-2) incurred a pass interference penalty on a fourth-down incompletion with 46 seconds left that moved the Dukes across the 50-yard-line and within striking distance of the end zone. However, Firelands kept Wellington (2-2) in bounds on two runs that wore down the clock, and then, senior two-way player Austin Copen broke up the final pass to secure a 13-6 Falcons win at Wellington Dukes Stadium.
WELLINGTON, OH
Gainesville.com

High school football roundup: Buchholz rolls Eastside, 42-7

Buchholz continued the hot start to its high school football season Friday with a 42-7 win over Eastside before an overflow crowd at Citizens Field. The Bobcats improved to 3-0, having outscored opponents 105-14, and take their ninth consecutive win in the series vs. Eastside. "I loved the way that...
HIGH SCHOOL
Press Democrat

High school football roundup: Cardinal Newman rallies for win

Host Cardinal Newman pulled off a wild 34-29 win over Vintage of Napa on Friday night in a nonleague game. It was the second week in a row that the Cardinals have pulled a victory out of the fire in the game’s final minutes. Cardinal Newman (2-1) trailed 29-28 with...
NAPA, CA
Star-Banner

High school roundup: North Marion rolls past West Port

In a high school football game that was very close until late, North Marion topped host West Port, 24-0, on Friday night. Up 3-0 entering the fourth quarter, NMHS quarterback AJ Cussins threw two touchdown passes to Chris Foster and one to Trent Hoffman in the final 12 minutes. “(It...
MARION COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School Football#American Football#Wolverines#Td#Micah Brown 1 9#Hornets#Orange 8 6 6#Comp Att Int#Lions#Jaylen Beach
Culpeper Star Exponent

High school football: Eastern View brushes off mishaps, rallies past Stafford 30-26

First-year head coach Brian Lowery knows his Eastern View football team is going to make mistakes. The bulk of the Cyclones’ starting lineup is made up of underclassmen after all. Lowery probably wasn’t expecting the litany of miscues EVHS committed during Friday night’s nondistrict game against visiting Stafford though. The...
STAFFORD, VA
Elk Valley Times

Middle school football roundup

The Flintville Bobcats hosted the South Giles Eagles this past Thursday in a middle school football contest. The game turned into a shootout with the Eagles holding off the home-standing Bobcats 40-30. With the loss, Flintville fell to 0-6 with two games left in the regular season. The Bobcats are...
FAYETTEVILLE, TN
Lima News

High school football: Lima Senior stops Toledo St. John’s

That is the way Lima Senior head coach Alphonso “Biggie” Townsend described his team’s defensive effort that helped the Spartans to a 7-6 victory over Toledo St. John’s Jesuit in a Three Rivers Athletic Conference clash Friday night. Lima Senior improves to 1-0 in the TRAC and 2-1 overall and...
LIMA, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Post and Courier

High school football season reaching critical point for Lowcountry teams

As the calendar creeps closer to October, the high school football season is reaching a pivotal point. Throughout the Lowcountry and around the state, games continue to get canceled every week due to COVID-19. Most of the early games have been non-region contests and have no bearing on whether a team makes the state playoffs. And some of the teams caught up in cancellations without COVID cases of their own have been able to find other opponents and continue to play games.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
Daily Commercial

High school football notebook: Week 3 memorable for Lake, Sumter programs

Week 3 of high school for Lake and Sumter counties might’ve been one of the best in recent memory, with area teams winning seven of the eight games that were played. Now, to be fair, three of those games pitted one area program against another. But, still, that means local teams won four of the remaining five games.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
MaxPreps

@EFrantzMP’s High School Football Great Lakes Region Rankings

@EFrantzMP's High School Football Great Lakes Regional Rankings. 1. Center Grove (Greenwood, Ind.), 4-0 2. St. Xavier (Cincinnati), 4-0 3. Cathedral (Indianapolis), 4-0 4. St. Edward (Lakewood, Ohio), 4-0 5. Loyola Academy (Wilmette, Ill.), 3-0 6. St. Joseph’s Prep (Pa.), 1-1 7. East St. Louis (Ill.), 2-1 8. LaSalle (Pa.),...
HIGH SCHOOL
West Central Tribune

Prep Football Roundup: No. 1 Mountain Lake takes over late against RCW

DANUBE — Through three quarters, Mountain Lake and Renville County West were separated by just two points in a showdown between two top-10 teams in 9-Man football. The fourth quarter is where the top-ranked Wolverines took over. With touchdown runs by Marcos Deleon-Lopez and Micah Holmberg, Mountain Lake cemented a...
MOUNTAIN LAKE, MN
nny360.com

High school football: Week 2 capsules

Indian River (0-0) vs. Fayetteville-Manlius (1-0) Outlook: This game marks the season opener for Indian River, which had last week’s road matchup against West Genesee canceled after part of the Warriors’ team was placed in quarantine during the first week of practice in August. Indian River was to have played back on Sept. 3, but Utica Proctor opted out of the game. Indian River went 3-1 in the Fall II season in the spring after forging a 7-2 record in 2019. Now seniors, running backs Rowan Marsell and Michael Davis spearheaded the Warriors on offense in the spring, with Marsell running for 1,093 yards and 15 touchdowns in the four games and Davis totaling 596 yards on the ground. Fayetteville-Manlius is coming off a 54-14 season-opening triumph over Carthage last Friday. The Hornets are one of three teams that moved down from Class AA to compete in Class A this year, along with Christian Brothers Academy and West Genesee.
HIGH SCHOOL
Atlantic City Press

Hammonton edges EHT 2-1 in boys soccer: Late Monday roundup

The Hammonton High School boys soccer team scored two first-half goals and beat host Egg Harbor Township 2-1 on Monday. Gavin West and Tyler Lowe each scored for the Blue Devils (2-1), and Marco Schiano had one assist. Chris Volk recorded the win with six saves. Jackson Griffith scored in...
HAMMONTON, NJ
Monterey County Herald

High School football: Late game dramatics lift Aptos past Palma

APTOS — Something magical, unique and surreal seems to occur on the Aptos High football field when the Mariners line up against Palma. For two defenses that had allowed a combined seven points all season, there was a disappearing act Friday — again. If you had any fingernails left to bite from the theatrics of an emotion-filled night, you weren’t paying attention to quite possibly the game of the year.
APTOS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy