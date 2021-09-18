CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Here's My Top Value Stock to Buy Right Now

By Brent Nyitray, CFA
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 7 days ago
  • New Residential is now a top mortgage originator.
  • The market still values New Residential as just a mortgage REIT.
  • Investors might benefit from the company's efforts to unlock currently hidden value.

Finding value when the stock market is setting new records tends to be difficult. Investors have to be careful that they are not buying stocks as earnings are peaking. This is often the difference between a value stock and a value trap. Sometimes a stock is cheap because the market is giving the company no credit for a line of business or some sort of asset. The market has beaten up on mortgage real estate investment trust New Residential (NYSE:NRZ) -- but it's not giving the company's cash-generating operating business enough credit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yMn67_0c0AJVWS00
Image source: Getty Images.

New Residential vaults into top echelon of mortgage lenders

New Residential has three main areas of operation: mortgage investing, servicing, and origination. I recently wrote about New Residential's servicing portfolio and how it could help mitigate the effects of the Federal Reserve's impending reduction in asset purchases. But investors also need to know about New Rez's mortgage origination business.

New Residential has been beefing up its mortgage origination business, and recently completed its purchase of Caliber Home Loans. This transaction puts New Rez in the top five nonbank lenders in the U.S., and on a pro forma basis it funded $45 billion in origination in the second quarter.

Unlike mortgage REITs, mortgage originators generally trade well above book value, especially those that interact primarily with the borrower, as opposed to those who purchase completed loans from smaller lenders. Mortgage REITs rely mainly on interest income, but originators have the ability to make a loan, sell it, and make another.

At the end of 2020, New Residential estimated there was between $2.90 and $6.52 per share in hidden value with the mortgage origination business -- and that figure didn't factor in the Caliber deal. With the acquisition of Caliber, that number should increase, given that Caliber has a strong retail footprint and presence in the purchase market, which is worth more than the typical correspondent-type lender that New Residential had prior to the acquisition. This is important because the purchase market is much more stable than the refinance market. If rates rise, refinance opportunities decrease greatly, but people still buy houses. A retail outlet which has an office and loan officers out in the field, talking to realtors will get a much more stable flow of business than a lender that relies on purchasing loans from other, smaller lenders. That is why Caliber adds so much value to New Residential.

Mortgage originators trade at a premium to mortgage REITs

New Residential should be thought of as a sum-of-the-parts story, with overlooked assets that investors don't factor into the share price, leading to a lower-than-deserved valuation. In these circumstances, the company may find it attractive to spin off those assets in order put a value on them. New Residential discussed such a possibility last year.

New Residential has historically been mainly a mortgage REIT, and like most mortgage REITs, it trades on dividend yield and book value. At the end of June, the company had a book value per share of $11.27 and is trading at a 3% discount to book. This is a typical multiple for a mortgage REIT these days, and you can think of book value as "fair value."

But mortgage originators' ability to "recycle" their assets makes them worth more. If you look at the other top non-bank originators (Rocket, UWM Holdings, Loan Depot, and PennyMac Financial), you will see these stocks generally trade around three times book value per share.

New Residential will probably update shareholders on the combined mortgage bank's projected earnings and book value when it announces third-quarter earnings in October. At that point we will have a better indication of the embedded value in the mortgage origination operations.

The company just increased its dividend to $0.25 per quarter, which gives the stock a dividend yield of over 9%. This is well above the typical mortgage originator, and more in line with mortgage REITs. With New Residential, you get the steady income of a mortgage REIT along with the operating company, which provides growth potential down the road. New Residential is the sort of stock that would appeal to both a value investor and an income investor.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Why Jim Cramer Just Bought Disney Stock For His Charitable Trust

The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) traded lower this week after the company provided worse-than-expected quarterly global net additions guidance for Disney+. Jim Cramer bought Disney stock for his charitable trust when the stock sold off amid comments from Disney CEO Bob Chapek, he said Friday on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

9 Best High Dividend Stocks to Buy

Low interest rates make high-yield stocks more appealing. Here are some high dividend yield stocks that analysts love. The U.S. jobs market has recovered substantially from its 2020 lows, and inflation has risen at least temporarily to multiyear highs. But the federal funds interest rate, the rate banks charge each other to borrow money overnight, has been near 0.1% since an emergency rate cut in March 2020. The Federal Reserve signaled that it will not raise rates until next year. In the meantime, dividend stocks are one of the few places for income investors to find meaningful yield. Here are nine of the best high dividend yield stocks to buy today, according to Bank of America.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is Acco Brands (ACCO) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Mortgage Lender#Reit#New Residential#The Federal Reserve#Caliber Home Loans#Uwm Holdings#Loan Depot#Pennymac Financial
Entrepreneur

Is Mosaic (MOS) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Jim Cramer sees further upside in these four oil stocks

Jim Cramer picks four oil stocks with potential for further upside. He likes these companies primarily for how they reward their shareholders. The SPSIOP index is already up more than 50% on a year-to-date basis. In January 2020, CNBC’s Jim Cramer said oil stocks were in the “death knell” phase....
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Is MetLife (MET) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate
money.com

When to Expect the Next Stock Market Correction, According to Investment Pros

When the stock market stumbled earlier this week, you may have been spooked, and understandably so. The market dip, which was attributed to investors' concerns about the high debt levels of one of China's largest real estate developers, was hard to stomach given the resilient bull market we've seen over the past year, with the S&P 500 up 100% last month compared to its March 2020 pandemic low.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Delta Airlines stock is a 'catalyst call buy' at Deutsche Bank, as recent underperformance should flip to outperformance

Deutsche Bank analyst Michael Linenberg has launched a "short-term catalyst call buy" on Delta Air Lines Inc.'s stock Friday, saying he believes the underperformance so far this year will flip to outperformance in the coming months. The stock has edged up 5.9% year to date through Thursday, while the NYSE Arca Airline Index has climbed 16.9% and the S&P 500 has advanced 18.5%. Linenberg said this underperformance has come despite Delta being one of the most leveraged to corporate and long-haul international travel, which he believes will start seeing better demand. And with the last few months of the year being good time to own the airline sector -- the airline seasonal trade has worked in 16 out of the past 20 years -- Linenberg believes "Delta will be a favored name among 'new money' investors given that it is viewed as one of the highest quality names in the sector." The stock was down 0.8% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 303% to 1,337% by 2025

Historically low lending rates have opened the floodgates for growth stocks to expand. Sales growth alone doesn't tell investors the full story with these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession, it's been all systems go for growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and ongoing quantitative easing from the nation's central bank has made capital abundant for fast-paced companies looking to borrow.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Promising Growth Stocks to Buy Before 2022

MariMed and DraftKings are expanding in industries that aren't yet legal in all parts of the country. Already profitable and generating free cash flow, pot producer MariMed will get bigger over the next 12 months. DraftKings is a fast-growing business, and a recent acquisition will propel its growth even further.
STOCKS
MarketWatch

EngageSmart shares soar 42% in trading debut

Shares of EngageSmart Inc.,a Massachusetts-based customer engagement and payments software company, soared 42% in their trading debut Thursday, after the company's initial public offering priced at $26 a share, above its proposed price range of $23 to $25. The company sold 14.5 million shares to raise $38.8 million at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The stock is trading on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker "ESMT." J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities and Citigroup were the lead underwriters. The company going public at a time that the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 8% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 17%.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy