Clippers 'optimistic' despite Kawhi injury as they unveil new arena

The National Football League owns more than 5% of Genius Sports, according to a prospectus filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission Wednesday evening. NBA owners and tech titans Steve Ballmer and Joe Tsai also have stakes in the company, according to the filing. The NFL, through its venture capital arm, NFL Enterprises, controls 11.25 million shares on the basis of warrants exercisable within 60 days. That’s 5.3% of the business. The NFL’s investment and immediate stake was previously reported by Sportico. Overall, the league will receive 22.5 million warrants in Genius, the equivalent of more than 10% of the business...

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO