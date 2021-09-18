CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Clippers 'optimistic' despite Kawhi injury as they unveil new arena

By STATS Perform/dpa
 7 days ago

Berlin — The Los Angeles Clippers remain "optimistic" about their chances in 2021-22 despite Kawhi Leonard's injury after the NBA franchise unveiled the team's new arena. Leonard signed a four-year contract extension with the Clippers in the offseason, but the two-time champion is expected to miss much of the 2021-22 campaign as he recovers from a partially torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee.

ESPN

LA Clippers owner Steve Ballmer 'building our own presence, identity' with new arena

But within a year, Ballmer said he realized the Clippers needed to build their own arena if they wanted to build their own "identity." "We needed to say, 'We're our own guys. We don't play in the same place as the other guys. We're going to have our own identity,'" Ballmer told ESPN in a wide-ranging interview in advance of Friday's groundbreaking for the Clippers' new arena in Inglewood.
NBA
CBS LA

Clippers’ New $1.8B Inglewood Arena, The Intuit Dome, Breaks Ground Friday

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – After years of planning and negotiation, the Los Angeles Clippers finally broke ground on their future home Friday morning in Inglewood. A rendering of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif. September 2021. (Clippers) The team also announced that it has secured a name for the new state-of-the-art $1.8 billion arena, the Intuit Dome, which is slated to open ahead of the 2024-25 season. Clippers owner Steve Ballmer was on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony, along with stars Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, head coach Tyronn Lue and Inglewood Mayor James Butts. “We want to build a home that is our home,...
NBA
State
Utah State
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Kawhi Leonard was not feeling live performance at Clippers’ new arena

Kawhi Leonard has always been a fun guy, but you wouldn’t know it based on his appearance at the LA Clippers’ new arena unveiling this week. The Clippers officially broke ground on their future home, the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, Calif., on Friday. Included as part of the ceremony was a live performance for Clippers personnel and fans. Sportswriter Arash Markazi shared video of Leonard sitting in the front row during the performance with his arms crossed looking totally unenthused. Take a look.
NBA
talesbuzz.com

Clippers’ Ballmer unsure whether Kawhi will play in 2021-22

After undergoing surgery in July to repair a partial tear of his right ACL, Clippers star Kawhi Leonard has no set timetable for his return to the court. Addressing Leonard’s health in a conversation with Mark Medina of USA Today, team owner Steve Ballmer said it’s “possible” the star forward will be back on the court before the end of the 2021-22 season, but he isn’t willing to make any guarantees.
NBA
Person
Steve Ballmer
Person
Kawhi Leonard
FanSided

LA Clippers make major progress on new arena in Inglewood

The LA Clippers have made a huge step as a franchise today, agreeing to a 23-year naming rights deal worth over half a billion dollars with Intuit, a software company to name their new arena. The Intuit Dome is the name, and it looks beautiful. They are now set to...
NBA
#The Los Angeles Clippers#Espn#The Phoenix Suns#The Toronto Raptors#The Los Angeles Lakers#Nhl
OCRegister

Clippers’ Steve Ballmer optimistic about short- and long-term prospects

LOS ANGELES — Steve Ballmer said he surveyed everyone he could think of about the Clippers’ new arena plans, Kawhi Leonard included. The team’s owner asked his star for his reaction to the innovative scoreboard they’re planning to install in the Intuit Dome, which is slated to open in 2024.
NBA
SLAM

Clippers, Steve Ballmer Unveil New $1.8 Billion Home Arena

For 22 seasons, the Los Angeles Clippers have shared the same venue with the Los Angeles Lakers, living in the shadows of the now 17-time NBA champions. Now that is all set to change as the Clippers held a groundbreaking ceremony Friday morning to kick off construction for their new arena in Inglewood, CA which is set to open during the 2024-25 season.
Sportico

Genius Sports Reveals NBA Owners Ballmer, Tsai Hold Stakes in Data Firm

The National Football League owns more than 5% of Genius Sports, according to a prospectus filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission Wednesday evening. NBA owners and tech titans Steve Ballmer and Joe Tsai also have stakes in the company, according to the filing. The NFL, through its venture capital arm, NFL Enterprises, controls 11.25 million shares on the basis of warrants exercisable within 60 days. That’s 5.3% of the business. The NFL’s investment and immediate stake was previously reported by Sportico. Overall, the league will receive 22.5 million warrants in Genius, the equivalent of more than 10% of the business...
NBA
arcamax.com

Kawhi Leonard's return timeline a mystery for Clippers with training camp days away

LOS ANGELES — When the Clippers open training camp Tuesday at San Diego State University, their star who once called that campus home will be on the sideline continuing a knee rehabilitation whose timetable remains hazy. Though the team's president of basketball operations said Friday that Kawhi Leonard has worked...
NBA
Daily Breeze

Clippers won’t rush Kawhi Leonard’s recovery, Lawrence Frank says

The Clippers’ long-term prognosis is promising: They re-signed Kawhi Leonard to a four-year, $176.3 million contract this offseason, securing the star’s services alongside Paul George’s through at least the anticipated opening of the Intuit Dome in Inglewood in 2024. “When you have a transcendent talent like Kawhi, one of the...
NBA
northwestgeorgianews.com

Even Clippers can't provide timetable for Kawhi Leonard's return

The mystery over when Kawhi Leonard will return from a serious knee injury isn't something Los Angeles Clippers president of basketball operations Lawrence Frank can shed light on. Frank said "no one knows" the timetable for Leonard's return as the five-time All-Star forward continues his recovery from a partially torn...
NBA

