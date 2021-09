Friday night was the home opener for Dunkirk High School's football team, and the Marauders had the daunting task of facing Iroquois, which entered the week ranked number two among all Class B teams in New York State. Dunkirk held tough for more than two quarters, but the Chiefs turned the contest into a rout, handing the Marauders a 51-14 loss in a game broadcast on WDOE.