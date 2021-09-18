Claressa Shields Pleased With PFL, Says Boxing Is Rife With Sexism
Claressa Shields appears to be enjoying the kind of satisfaction in the world of mixed martial arts that she was otherwise largely unable to find in boxing. The 26-year-old three-division world champion from Flint, Michigan is slated to make her second appearance in the Professional Fighters League, an MMA organization with a playoffs format, on Oct. 27 against Abigail Montes. Shields pivoted to MMA earlier this summer – a come-from-behind third-round TKO of Brittany Elkin – out of frustration with the way she was being treated by the boxing world. Her biggest complaints have been about recognition and pay.www.boxingscene.com
