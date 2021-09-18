College football players to watch for: Week 3

The New England Patriots’ season is officially underway, meaning we’re all spending a bit too much time dissecting their past and future performances. For the past week we’ve all made the transition from analyzing the lost to the Miami Dolphins to prepping for the New York Jets. Despite our love for all things NFL, it can get a bit tiresome. That is why I’m here. I want to reprieve you all from the shackles of an NFL week and give you a glimpse into the wonder and beauty that is the college game.