Greene County, IA

Rams roll 55-0 over DMC in District Opener

By Doug Rieder
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 7 days ago

In what could easily be described as the most complete game of the season, the Greene County High School football team won 55-0 on Friday night over Des Moines Christian School to begin Class 2A District 8 action. The game took place at DMC in Urbandale at the Lions’ homecoming game and the victory improved Coach Caden Duncan’s team to 3-1 overall while the Lions fell to 1-3. The game was broadcast on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com

