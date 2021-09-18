Rams roll 55-0 over DMC in District Opener

In what could easily be described as the most complete game of the season, the Greene County High School football team won 55-0 on Friday night over Des Moines Christian School to begin Class 2A District 8 action. The game took place at DMC in Urbandale at the Lions’ homecoming game and the victory improved Coach Caden Duncan’s team to 3-1 overall while the Lions fell to 1-3. The game was broadcast on KG98 and streamed on www.raccoonvalleyradio.com.