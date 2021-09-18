Lyman-Richey Corporation seeking continuation of sand and gravel mining in Platte County

A public notice remains open until Wednesday for continued dredging operations in the Timber Lake/Treadway, which is located west of Columbus. According to a public notice issued by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Omaha District, and the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, the Lyman-Richey Corporation is “proposing to expand and continue to mine sand and gravel at Pit 17 in the Timber Lake/Treadway area.”